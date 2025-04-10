No misconduct by Rooney lawyers over Wagatha costs, High Court judge rules

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Coleen Rooney’s lawyers did not commit misconduct after being accused of “deliberately” understating some of her costs in her high-profile Wagatha Christie libel battle with Rebekah Vardy, a High Court judge has ruled.

Mrs Vardy unsuccessfully sued Mrs Rooney in 2022, with the two now in further dispute over how much Mrs Vardy should pay in legal costs as a result.

In October last year, a specialist costs judge ruled Mrs Rooney’s lawyers did not commit misconduct after they were accused by Mrs Vardy’s legal team of understating some of her costs.

Mrs Vardy appealed against the decision last month, claiming it constituted “serious misconduct”, while Mrs Rooney’s lawyers claimed the challenge was “misconceived”.

In a ruling on Thursday, High Court judge Mr Justice Cavanagh dismissed the appeal.

He said: “The appeal must fail on the basis that the judge was entitled to reach the conclusion that he came to.”