UK riots live: Starmer chairs emergency Cobra meeting amid fears of violence at immigration centres
Over 400 arrested as violence continues in Belfast, Plymouth and Darlington
Louise Thomas
Editor
Sir Keir Starmer chaired another emergency Cobra meeting on Tuesday evening as police prepare for more far-right riots.
Sir Keir told reporters inside Downing Street after the meeting that “those involved will feel the full force of the law,” adding: “Nobody, but nobody, should be involved themselves in this disorder.”
A horrifying list of 30 targets - including immigration centres, lawyers’ offices and charities - has been shared by the far-right for potential further unrest on Wednesday.
Some 6,000 specialist police officers are prepared to quell the violence.
In Birmingham, a pub and cars were also damaged after hundreds gathered in the Bordesley Green area following false reports that a far-right mob was planning to march through the area.
More than 400 people have been arrested over the mob violence spreading across the UK, with the prime minister setting up a “standing army” of specialist police officers to deal with riots.
Have you been affected by this? Email barney.davis.ind@independent.co.uk
Convicted rioters face 10 years in prison - minister
Justice Minister Heidi Alexander warned thugs there was a ‘prison place waiting for them’.
Ms Alexander told the Mirror: “We will make sure that anyone who is given a custodial sentence as a result of the riots and disorder, there will be a prison place waiting for them.”
Judges will decide the severity of the sentences, she said, adding: “Anyone watching our television screens and seeing the images that you and I have seen of this violent disorder, the racist attacks, the dangerous extremism, will realise that in all likelihood there are some very serious offences that have been committed.”
Pressed on how long sentences could be, she said: “Ten years, seven years, five years for some of the offences that I’ve just spoken about.”
Far-right warned against targeting grandmother’s home after it was mistaken for immigration business
Far-right thugs are planning to target the home of a vulnerable elderly woman after mistaking her house for an immigration lawyer’s office.
The 88-year-old’s family have begged potential rioters to stay away from their “Nana” in West Bridgford, Nottingham, after her address was discovered on a list of 60 immigration centres with a message suggesting they should be the target of demonstrations on Wednesday.
'Look after people of colour who should not be made to feel scared, vulnerable and outcast by these horrific people', her family warned ahead of more unrest
Thousands of police braced for day of riots as Elon Musk fans flames with tirade against Starmer
Billionaire social media platform owner Elon Musk has launched a tirade against Sir Keir Starmer amid fears that Britain is on the cusp of descending further into civil unrest.
It came as a standing army of 6,000 police officers was preparing for a new wave of violence at 39 demonstrations planned around the UK.
X owner Elon Musk has launched a tirade against Keir Starmer on his social media platform reposting far-right messages as 6,000 police prepare for more unrest across the country
Paramilitary ‘element’ suspected in Belfast rioting following Southport stabbings
A Northern Ireland police chief said an “element” of paramilitary involvement was behind recent disorder in Belfast, as violent anti-immigration protests sparked by stabbings in Southport continue.
Police came under sustained attack and the victim of a suspected hate crime is in a serious condition in hospital following the disorder in Belfast on Monday night.
A Northern Ireland police chief said an "element" of paramilitary involvement was behind recent disorder in Belfast, as violent anti-immigration protests sparked by stabbings in Southport continue. Police came under sustained attack and the victim of a suspected hate crime is in a serious condition in hospital following the disorder in Belfast on Monday night. "I have no doubt there is a paramilitary element to this," Jones said during a press conference in Belfast on Tuesday afternoon. But added that she was not in a position to conclude paramilitaries were the main organisers behind the protests. "What we saw last night, we feel was different from what we saw on Saturday. "On Saturday, we saw mainly older adult people who became involved in disorder."
Two more people have been charged after disorder in Southport and Liverpool city centre.
Merseyside Police charged Philip Prescot, 38, of Sefton Street, Southport, with violent disorder in connection with trouble in Southport last Tuesday.
David Frank Hill, 38, of Bianca Street, Bootle, has been charged with violent disorder in Liverpool city centre on Saturday.
Both were remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court at 9.45am on Wednesday.
Man jailed following a protest in Bolton
James Nelson of Victoria Road, Horwich, Bolton pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage during the disorder in Bolton.
He was sentenced to two months imprisonment at Manchester Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 6 August 2024).
Another man received a community order for his role in the protest.
Liam Powell (22/09/1995) of Hendon Court, Buckshaw Village, in Chorley, was given a 12-month community order which will be in place until August 2025.
Powell pleaded guilty to being in possession of cocaine during the disorder on Sunday in Bolton.
Merseyside Police step up patrols amid disorder
Merseyside Police said a Section 34 dispersal order has been introduced in south Liverpool until 7pm on Thursday to combat potential disorder.
The order, introduced at 7pm on Tuesday under the Anti-Social Behaviour & Policing Act 2014, gives police officers and community support traffic officers powers to direct people who are engaging in anti-social behaviour or are likely to become involved in such incidents.
Under the legislation, officers have the power to seize any item used in the commission of anti-social behaviour and, should a person who has previously been directed to leave the area return, an offence would be committed for which they may ultimately be arrested.
Inspector Leigh Price said: “We have introduced this order to prevent potential disorder following similar incidents in Merseyside and other parts of the country this week.
“Patrols have been increased in the area to deal with any issues, and this dispersal zone gives officers on the ground extra powers to approach people they believe could be there to commit anti-social behaviour or disorder.
“This order is aimed at ensuring residents and businesses are not subjected to any such behaviour, and I ask that people continue reporting any concerns and we will take action.”
Durham police shut down city centre to prevent disorder
Durham Constabulary said officers had issued dispersal orders to 37 people, aged between 13 and 38, who arrived in Durham city centre on Tuesday evening.
A 15-year-old boy, from Crook, was arrested for a public order offence.
The force said that, following intelligence of planned disorder this evening, a dispersal order was put in place for the city centre alongside a heightened police presence.
The dispersal order will remain in place until noon on Wednesday.
Police said they had received no reports of incidents of disorder or criminal damage in the city centre this evening.
Lord Chancellor claims rioters will face ‘full force of the law'
The Lord Chancellor has warned people who “incite mobs” will “feel the full force of the law”, amid concerns over the safety of legal professionals.
It comes as a number of events were planned outside immigration advice centres and solicitors’ offices across the country on Wednesday.
Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “Every day, across the country, solicitors uphold the rule of law.
“Inciting mobs to attack their offices, or threatening them in any way, is unacceptable.
“Those found doing so will face the full force of the law.
“They will join the hundreds of others who have already been arrested by police within the last week.”
Politicians defend hundreds turning out in Bolton to ‘defend communities'
On Sunday about 300 people joined a counter-protest against far-right activists amid clashes with police.
Shakeel Afsar, who stood as an independent candidate in Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley in last month’s general election, said “reasonable force” may be needed to defend communities.
“We are not the agitators, aggressors or attackers,” he said in a video posted on X. “We will stand there and defend our businesses and our homes. And if attacked, we will use reasonable and necessary force to defend ourselves … It’s about defending the rights of our community and the honour of our people.”
Baber Baz, a Liberal Democrat councillor in Birmingham, who was at the gathering in Bordesley on Monday, said it was largely peaceful after a day of threats of an imminent attack.
“Hour by hour the tension was increasing. We’ve seen what’s happened in other cities. We won’t allow it to happen in Birmingham.
“The EDL messages were out there. If they turn up and become violent, you’re within your rights to defend yourself.”