✕ Close Home secretary’s warning to rioters: ‘You are a total disgrace and there will be reckoning’

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Sir Keir Starmer chaired another emergency Cobra meeting on Tuesday evening as police prepare for more far-right riots.

Sir Keir told reporters inside Downing Street after the meeting that “those involved will feel the full force of the law,” adding: “Nobody, but nobody, should be involved themselves in this disorder.”

A horrifying list of 30 targets - including immigration centres, lawyers’ offices and charities - has been shared by the far-right for potential further unrest on Wednesday.

Some 6,000 specialist police officers are prepared to quell the violence.

In Birmingham, a pub and cars were also damaged after hundreds gathered in the Bordesley Green area following false reports that a far-right mob was planning to march through the area.

More than 400 people have been arrested over the mob violence spreading across the UK, with the prime minister setting up a “standing army” of specialist police officers to deal with riots.

Have you been affected by this? Email barney.davis.ind@independent.co.uk