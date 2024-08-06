UK riots live: PM Starmer to chair emergency Cobra meeting amid fears of violence at immigration centres
Over 400 arrested as violence continues in Belfast, Plymouth and Darlington
Louise Thomas
Editor
Sir Keir Starmer will chair another emergency Cobra meeting this evening as police prepare for more far-right riots tomorrow.
Relevant minister and police chiefs are expected to attend to discuss action to tackle violent disorder that has been taking place in England and Northern Ireland.
The meeting comes as a horrifying list of 30 targets - including immigration centres, lawyers’ offices and charities - has been shared by the far-right alongside flame emojis and calls to “mask up”.
Some 6,000 specialist police officers are prepared to quell the violence and anti-fascist counter protests are being planned at relevant locations.
As violence continued on Monday night, a man has been hospitalised in serious condition after being “stamped on his head” in Belfast on Monday.
In Birmingham, a pub and cars were also damaged after hundreds gathered in the Bordesley Green area following false reports that a far-right mob was planning to march through the area.
More than 400 people have been arrested over the mob violence spreading across the UK, with the prime minister setting up a “standing army” of specialist police officers to deal with riots.
Fourth person convicted after Sunderland riot
A fourth person has pleaded guilty to violent disorder after rioting in Sunderland, police said.
Bradley Makin appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside and pleaded guilty to violent disorder, as well as possession of cocaine and heroin, a Northumbria Police spokesperson said.
The 21-year-old was remanded in custody until his sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday.
HOPE not hate warn of far-right ‘hit list’
HOPE not hate has responded to a list of locations circulated by the far-right to target tomorrow.
The campaign group said an “anonymous fascist” had shared the “hit list” of targets and called for action “up to and including terrorism”.
The horrifying list includes the addresses of immigration centres, lawyers’ offices and charities.
Joe Mulhall, Director of Research, said: “Understandably, the wide circulation of this list has caused a great deal of distress, unease and fear. Indeed, this list has been compiled precisely to spread these emotions within Muslim and immigrant communities.
“Unfortunately, it is impossible to predict exactly which, if any, of these locations will be targeted by far-right rioters or come under physical attack. Any and all services should be on high alert.”
Met vows to protect London from 'one of the worst spates of violent disorder in the last decade’
The Metropolitan Police have vowed to protect London from “one of the worst spates of violent disorder in the last decade”, as more protests are due to take place on Wednesday.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine, who is in charge of the policing operation, said: “This country is faced with one of the worst spates of violent disorder in the last decade. This is a national critical incident and we will do everything in our power to protect London and its communities.
“We know about the events planned by hateful and divisive groups across the capital tomorrow night. They’ve made their intention to cause disruption and division very clear.
“The scenes of racist, thuggish and criminal behaviour across the country have been deeply shocking. Members of the public and officers have been attacked, many have been injured.
“We will not tolerate this on our streets. We will use every power, tactic and tool available to prevent further scenes of disorder.
“We arrested more than 100 people in central London disorder last week and we will not hesitate to arrest hundreds more if they take to the streets intent on fuelling violence.”
No criminal violence in Sussex so far
Assistant Chief Constable Paul Court, of Sussex Police, confirmed no criminal violence or disorder had taken place in the county, but warned people against taking part in future unrest.
“I have a clear message to those people considering taking part in this disorder – do not do it – because we will make you regret your actions,” he said.
“We will use all the powers available to us to hold you to account for your behaviour.
“We have enhanced resources available. Specialist officers on duty and we have many in number, if there are any instances of disorder we will be responding swiftly.
“There is no place in Sussex for racist criminal violent behaviour on our streets and we’re very clear with that message.”
He added that a number of hate crimes had taken place targeting mosques and the Muslim community which are “wholly unacceptable” and “a thorough investigation is taking place into both those incidents”.
Mapped: Arrests at riots in England and Northern Ireland
PM to chair second Cobra meeting tonight
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will chair another emergency Cobra meeting on Tuesday evening on continued action to tackle the violent disorder that has been taking place around the country, the PA news agency understands.
Relevant ministers and police chiefs will attend.
CPS will ‘consider terrorism offences’ in some riot cases
“We are willing to look at terrorism offences. I’m aware of at least one instance where that is happening,” Director of Public Prosecutions, Stephen Parkinson, told BBC News.
“Where you have organised groups planning activity for the purposes of advancing [an] ideology... planning really, really serious disruption then yes, we will consider terrorism offences.”
Women’s country cricket match cancelled over riot fears
A women’s county cricket match between Essex and Kent has been cancelled tomorrow as fears that further far-right violence could materialise grow.
Essex cricket club said they had had postponed the match “in light of planned protests” ownWednesday following a period of consultation with Essex Police, the ECB and the diverse workforce at Essex Cricket.
21-year-old accused of being in car encouraging disorder sobs in dock
A 21-year-old man sobbed in the dock as he pleaded not guilty to violent disorder in Middlesbrough.
Lennon Chisholm, of Wilshere Road, Middlesbrough, is accused of being in a Renault car that was used to travel around the town to “cause disorder”.
John Garside, prosecuting, said the males in the vehicle were responsible for setting bins on fire and pushing them through police lines.
Teesside Magistrates Court heard Chisholm said he was “in the wrong place at the wrong time”.
He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on August 27.
His girlfriend called: “I love you” as he was led away from the dock.