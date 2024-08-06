✕ Close Home secretary’s warning to rioters: ‘You are a total disgrace and there will be reckoning’

Sir Keir Starmer will chair another emergency Cobra meeting this evening as police prepare for more far-right riots tomorrow.

Relevant minister and police chiefs are expected to attend to discuss action to tackle violent disorder that has been taking place in England and Northern Ireland.

The meeting comes as a horrifying list of 30 targets - including immigration centres, lawyers’ offices and charities - has been shared by the far-right alongside flame emojis and calls to “mask up”.

Some 6,000 specialist police officers are prepared to quell the violence and anti-fascist counter protests are being planned at relevant locations.

As violence continued on Monday night, a man has been hospitalised in serious condition after being “stamped on his head” in Belfast on Monday.

In Birmingham, a pub and cars were also damaged after hundreds gathered in the Bordesley Green area following false reports that a far-right mob was planning to march through the area.

More than 400 people have been arrested over the mob violence spreading across the UK, with the prime minister setting up a “standing army” of specialist police officers to deal with riots.

