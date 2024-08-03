✕ Close Southport stabbing suspect arrives at Liverpool court charged with murder of children

Far-right protestors have clashed with counter-protestors in Manchester today as the UK braces for more violent scenes across major cities.

Dozens of far-right protestors descended on the northern city earlier with chants of “Tommy Robinson” and reported Nazi salutes. Eyewitnesses report they are vastly outnumbered by anti-racism protestors, who have turned out in their hundreds.

It comes as several counter-protests have been planned across the country in response to the far-right demonstrations which are set to take place across 35 towns and cities this weekend.

On Friday, a far-right mob torched a Sunderland police station as eight people were arrested amid violent disorder that saw a mosque surrounded by rioters.

Ten people have now been arrested following Sunderland’s riot for offences like violent disorder and burglary, with three police officers rushed to hospital.

The protests follow misinformation on social media about a stabbing attack on Monday in Southport, Merseyside, in which three children were killed.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer has put police forces on an emergency footing and home secretary Yvette Cooper warned “criminals attacking the police” would “pay the price for violence and thuggery”.