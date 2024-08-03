UK riots live: Far-right clash with anti-racism protesters in Manchester as nation braces for more violence
Up to 35 far-right protests have been advertised online for the rest of the weekend amid fears of more violence
Louise Thomas
Editor
Far-right protestors have clashed with counter-protestors in Manchester today as the UK braces for more violent scenes across major cities.
Dozens of far-right protestors descended on the northern city earlier with chants of “Tommy Robinson” and reported Nazi salutes. Eyewitnesses report they are vastly outnumbered by anti-racism protestors, who have turned out in their hundreds.
It comes as several counter-protests have been planned across the country in response to the far-right demonstrations which are set to take place across 35 towns and cities this weekend.
On Friday, a far-right mob torched a Sunderland police station as eight people were arrested amid violent disorder that saw a mosque surrounded by rioters.
Ten people have now been arrested following Sunderland’s riot for offences like violent disorder and burglary, with three police officers rushed to hospital.
The protests follow misinformation on social media about a stabbing attack on Monday in Southport, Merseyside, in which three children were killed.
Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer has put police forces on an emergency footing and home secretary Yvette Cooper warned “criminals attacking the police” would “pay the price for violence and thuggery”.
Pictured: protesters in Leeds
Arrests made after violence outside of hotel housing migrants
Two men have been arrested after protesters threw objects and shouted racist abuse at a demonstration outside a hotel housing migrants in Aldershot.
Hampshire Police said a minority of about 200 people who gathered outside the Potters International Hotel became involved in the disruption on Wednesday evening.
On Saturday, it said a 32-year-old man from Farnborough and a 60-year-old man from Farnham had both been arrested on suspicion of affray and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to stir up racial hatred.
Dozens of residents help with clean-up operation in Sunderland
Residents have begun a clean-up operation after far-right demonstrators took to the streets of Sunderland for another night of rioting following the Southport stabbings.
An old police station was set on fire on Friday night as footage showed flames pouring from the reportedly disused Sunderland Central Police Office with a crowd of men, some wearing balaclavas, surrounding the building.
Beer cans and bricks were thrown at riot police outside a mosque and a Citizens Advice office was set alight.
Northern Ireland prepares for more protests after unrest in Belfast
The Police Service of Northern Ireland has said it is aware of several planned protests across the region.
A spokesperson said: “The PSNI is aware of several planned protests across Northern Ireland today and will be in attendance to ensure the safety of everyone involved.
“Officers will remain in the area and continue to monitor the situation.”
The statement comes after tension on the streets as Belfast as police in riot gear were attended clashes between the far-right and counter-protestors.
RMT Union leader Mick Lynch addresses counter-protestors in Belfast
RMT Union leader Mick Lynch has spoken at the anti-Islamophobia rally in Belfast.
“We refused to be divided, we won’t let these people get amongst us and cause us to hate each other,” he said.
“We love each other because we are working people and will come through.”
The crowd cheered as he spoke.
Pictured: Police officers stand guard as they block anti-racism demonstrators in Manchester
No evidence to suggest demonstration in Scotland
There is no intelligence to suggest disorder similar to that in England in the wake of the Southport attack will occur in Scotland, police have said.
Police Scotland has stepped up patrols across the country, the force said, in response to scenes south of the border, with crowds rioting on Friday night.
Assistant chief constable Catriona Paton said: “We understand that these recent events may cause concern, that is why we have focused our efforts on increasing policing visibility and engagement across the country as our primary commitment remains the safety and wellbeing of all our communities and our officers, and in building trust and confidence.
“We continue to closely monitor the events in England. Police Scotland is dedicated to upholding human rights and will not tolerate violence or discrimination against any group.
“We wish to thank the Scottish people for their support and while we believe there is no cause for alarm, we encourage anyone with concerns or information to report them to us.”
Fireworks thrown in Belfast
Fireworks have been thrown in Belfast city centre amid rising tensions between anti-Islamic demonstrators and counter-protestors.
Riot police deployed in Belfast city centre
PSNI Land Rovers and officers in riot gear have been deployed in Belfast city centre.
The police vehicles formed a barrier between an anti-racism rally and anti-Islamic protesters who have gathered on the other side of the road.
A small number of fireworks have been thrown amid tense exchanges.
Sunderland left to pick up pieces after far-right riot causes chaos in city
Tem people have been arrested after beer cans and bricks were thrown at riot police in night of violence