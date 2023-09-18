For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Russell Brand offered to take his personal assistant to meet Jimmy Savile naked in an apparent joke during an interview that has resurfaced following allegations against the actor.

Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse over a seven-year period at the height of his fame presenting on our screens and airwaves.

On his flagship Radio 2 show in 2007, Brand called Savile and told him it would “be very nice one day” to meet the Jim’ll Fix It presenter.

Russell Brand “absolutely” denies unspecified criminal allegations about his personal life on his YouTube channel (PA Wire)

Five years before the allegations against Savile emerged, the older star told Brand he “doesn’t usually meet fellas but if you’ve got a sister then that’s ok”.

Brand explained he didn’t have a sister but instead named a personal assistant he could meet.

“I’ve got a personal assistant,” Brand told Savile. “And part of her job description is that anyone I demand she greet, meet, massages, she has to do it. She’s very attractive, Jimmy.”

Savile answered: “Well, well that’s a good start. You could send her along to do some research.”

Asked by Brand what she should wear to meet Jimmy, the paedophile presenter replied: “I’d actually prefer her to wear nothing.”

Brand burst into laughter as Savile insisted: “There’s nothing wrong with that.”

There is no suggestion that Brand, Savile or Brand’s personal assistant ever met up following the interview.

Jimmy Savile got away with his crimes as a prolific sex offender (PA Archive)

During the same broadcast, Brand called Savile “the defining voice” of the BBC and spoke of wanting to meet a “beautiful” dinner companion of the notorious presenter.

The call was aired in May 2007, four years before Savile’s death aged 84 and five years before his horrific history of sexual abuse came to light. Sex offender Savile is thought to have abused at least 500 victims, a study by the NSPCC said in 2014.

A year after the Savile allegations broke in 2012, The Daily Star reported Brand told a stand up audience: “It puts the whole Sachsgate thing into perspective, doesn’t it?

“I f***ed your adult granddaughter!’ Not quite the same, is it?”

Brand, 48, vehemently denies the allegations and said all of his relationships have been “consensual”, in a video posted online on Friday night.

Brand’s representatives have been approached for further comment.