Russell Brand faces new allegation as Met speak to ‘sexual assault victim’

Russell Brand is facing a new allegation of sexual assault after the Met Police receive a report of an incident in 2003.

It comes after the Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches investigation into the 48-year-old comedian accused him of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013.

A spokesperson for the Met said: “We are aware of reporting by The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches about allegations of sexual offences.

“On Sunday, 17 September, the Met received a report of a sexual assault which was alleged to have taken place in Soho in central London in 2003. Officers are in contact with the woman and will be providing her with support.

“We first spoke with The Sunday Times on Saturday, 16 September and have since made further approaches to The Sunday Times and Channel 4 to ensure that anyone who believes they have been the victim of a sexual offence is aware of how to report this to the police.

“We continue to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter how long ago it was, to contact us.”

More follows