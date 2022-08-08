For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs had a “sinister” side to his character and subjected his ex-girlfriend to a “litany of abuse”, a court heard today.

The 48-year-old was flanked by his legal team and surrounded by a large press pack as he arrived at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester on Monday.

Giggs is charged with using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020.

He is also accused with assaulting Ms Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, and of the common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.

Giggs has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Outlining its case, the prosecution said that the former Manchester United star was “idolised by adoring fans and supporters” but that his character had a an ugly side and this was a “story of control and coercion”.

Peter Wright QC told jurors: “Off the pitch in the privacy of his own personal life at home or behind closed doors, there was, we say the facts reveal, a much uglier and more sinister side to his character.

“This was a private life that involved a litany of abuse, both physical and psychological, of a woman he professed to love.

“A woman who, in reality, was, if the evidence is to be believed, treated in a way that cannot be excused or overlooked, by either an adoring public, or the law.

“This is a story of control and coercion of a woman who thought she was loved and respected, sadly the reality was very different.

“Eventually after years of turbulence, when the scales fell from her eyes, she realised she needed to remove herself from his sphere of influence.”

Mr Wright said the result of this decision to break off, was the incident on November 1 2020, when Giggs is alleged to have assaulted Ms Greville at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester along with the assault of her sister.

Giggs is alleged to have “lost control” and headbutted Ms Greville, Mr Wright told the jury.

While out together with friends at Manchester’s Stock Exchange Hotel that evening Ms Greville decided to terminate their relationship, said Mr Wright.

He said: “She knew that the defendant had once again been cheating on her.

“During the evening the defendant’s behaviour towards her led to her making that decision and make an early departure. In advance of her return home she informed her sister by text message of her plan.

“She intended to make her departure before he got back from the hotel. The plan did not work.

“As she was vacating the defendant’s home address, he came back and began arguing with her and trying to stop her leaving.”

The prosecutor said she took his phone as a “bargaining chip” to try to persuade him not to prevent her from going.

A heated argument followed and Giggs then attempted to grab her phone, which was later found on a fence post in the garden of the property, said Mr Wright.

In the altercation that followed they grappled together on the floor before Ms Greville’s sister stepped in, the court heard.

Mr Wright said: “She (Emma Greville) tried to pull the defendant off her sister. For her pains the defendant, we say, deliberately elbowed her in the jaw causing her discomfort and shock that he would turn violence on to her as well her sister.

“The argument between the defendant and Kate Greville moved to the kitchen. The couple continued to argue about her mobile phone.

“At that stage, we say, the defendant entirely lost self-control and he deliberately headbutted Kate, thereby causing swelling to her lips and bruising. Emma then called the police, who attended the premises.”

During his time at Old Trafford, Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He won 64 caps for Wales and is co-owner of League Two side Salford City.

