Ryan Giggs denies ‘twisting police statement to seem like a victim’

The former Premier League player also denied ‘completely losing his self control’

Holly Bancroft
Thursday 18 August 2022 16:39
Ryan Giggs arrives in Manchester Crown court for assault trial

Ryan Giggs has denied he tried to twist his police statement to make it seem like he was the victim of assault.

The former Manchester United player was being cross-examined in court about a row he had with his ex-girlfriend Kate Grenville, in which he allegedly head-butted her.

Giggs, 48, is accused of controlling behaviour, as well as assaulting Ms Grenville, 38, and her sister Emma, 26, in November 2020.

Speaking in court on Thursday, Giggs said he “didn’t know” why he had put in his police statement: “On both occasions I was attacked”.

Prosecuting lawyer Peter Wright QC asked Giggs about the statement, saying: “It is because you had at this stage lost all sense of reason and you were seeking to turn the narrative of what happened into one in which you were the victim?”

Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester crown court for another day of cross-examination

(REUTERS)

Giggs replied: “No.”

The court heard that Emma Greville had made a 999 call about the incident, in which she told the operator that her sister had been assaulted and headbutted.

When the call operator asked: “Who assaulted who?”, Giggs can be heard in the background saying: “You f****** caused this”.

Mr Wright asked Giggs why he had not said the head-butting was an accident at the time. “I don’t know”, Giggs replied.

Giggs had told the court previously that he had a “tangle” with his ex-girlfriend and had hit her “in the lip”.

Giggs denied ‘losing control’ during a ‘tangle’ with his ex-girlfriend

(PA)

He denied that he “lost control” and assaulted Ms Grenville after she confronted him about being unfaithful. He also denied causing her acutal bodily harm or elbowing her sister in the jaw.

During his police interview after the incident, which was shown to court, Giggs claimed that Ms Grenville had “kicked him in the head” during their struggle.

He showed the police officer his injured lip at the time.

Mr Wright asked about a line in Giggs’ police statement, which read: “The last thing I would ever want to do is harm her [Kate Grenville] emotionally or physically.”

Giggs maintained that the line was true.

Mr Wright also accused the former footballer of preparing to “get your story straight” as he waited for the arrival of police officers to his house after the incident - something Giggs also denied.

The trial continues.

