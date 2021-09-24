A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of teacher Sabina Nessa.

He was arrested at an address in Lewisham, southeast London, and remains in custody, the Metropolitan Police say.

Ms Nessa, 28, was killed on Friday evening during a short walk through Cator Park, Greenwich, from her home to meet a friend at a pub in Kidbrooke.

The force has also released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to, which show him walking in nearby Pegler Square on the evening Ms Nessa was attacked.

And detectives have issued an image of a silver vehicle captured in the area which detectives believe the man has access to, and urged anyone who recognises him or the vehicle to contact them immediately.

Police want to trace this car (PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Met’s specialist crime command, said: “Our team have been working tirelessly to find the person responsible for Sabina’s murder, and this has included an extensive trawl of CCTV, work which remains ongoing.

“We would ask anyone – especially those in Kidbrooke and the wider area of Lewisham and Greenwich – to take a careful look at these images to check whether you know who this man is or have seen him over recent days.

“Any information as to his identity or whereabouts could be vital for our investigation so we are asking you to share this image far and wide to ensure as many people as possible see it.”

Earlier Met detectives said they were investigating whether the attack was carried out by a stranger and were “keeping a completely open mind” on the killer’s motive.

One of the organisers of a vigil in her memory said women did not feel safe on the streets of London.

This is the second arrest the Metropolitan Police have made over the killing.

On Saturday, detectives arrested a man in his forties on suspicion of murder. He was released under further investigation.

Ms Nessa’s cousin, Zubel Ahmed, says her parents are “inconsolable”.

Sabina was attacked on a short walk to meet a friend (AP)

He told the BBC: “We are all truly devastated. Her parents are absolutely shocked, they’re inconsolable still and understandably so, to hear of their daughter being taken away from them by some cowardly man is just horrific.

“She honestly was the most caring person, kindest, sweetest girl you could meet. Sabina’s heart was as good as gold, she never had a bad word to say about anyone. Her sister is going to miss her so much.”