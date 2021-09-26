A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of London teacher Sabina Nessa.

The 38-year-old was arrested in East Sussex in the early hours of Sunday.

Ms Nessa’s family have been informed of this “significant development”, the Metropolitan Police said.

It is the third arrest police have made in connection with the 28-year-old’s murder.

The two other men arrested in recent days were both released pending further investigation.

Ms Nessa, who taught at a primary school in southeast London, was attacked in the evening of 17 September after leaving her home in Kidbrooke to meet a friend at a nearby bar.

Police said her walk to The Depot in Peglar Square, Kidbrooke Village, should have taken just over five minutes.

Ms Nessa’s body was discovered in nearby Cator Park - where she is believed to have been attacked - the next afternoon.

On Friday evening, hundreds of mourners including tearful relatives gathered for a candlelit vigil in memory of the Rushey Green Primary School teacher.

Jebina Yasmin Islam, Ms Nessa’s sister, broke down as she addressed crowds.

She said: “Words cannot describe how we are feeling, this feels like we are stuck in a bad dream and can’t get out of it - our world is shattered, we are simply lost for words.

“No family should go through what we are going through.”

Additional reporting by Press Association