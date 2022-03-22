A man has been charged with murder following the death of 19-year-old Sabita Thanwani at student halls in Clerkenwell, London.

Maher Maaroufe, who was understood to have been in a relationship with Sabita, has also been charged with assaulting an emergency worker. He was arrested on Sunday after the tragic discovery in Clerkenwell the day before.

Maher Maaroufe, 22, has been charged with murder (PA)

Officers were called at around 5:10am on Saturday to a report of a woman “seriously injured” at the student accommodation. Emergency workers attended the scene but Sabita Thanwani was sadly pronounced dead.

Police said that she died from a sharp force trauma to the neck.

Ms Thanwani had attended City University of London, which is near to the student flats where she died.

A spokesperson for the university said: “We will do everything we can to support our students and staff and we will continue to fully support the police with their investigation”.

The scene in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell, London, where a investigation has been launched following the death of a 19-year-old woman. (PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradly, who is leading the investigation, said: “Sabita’s family have been updated with this development and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“Our deepest condolences are with them. I would ask everyone to respect their privacy at this indescribably devastating time.”