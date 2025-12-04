Salisbury Novichok poisonings timeline: How Russian spy incident unfolded in 2018

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Seven years after four people were poisoned in the city of Salisbury by a Russian nerve agent Novichok, a long-awaited report into the incident is finally due to be published.

Retired Supreme Court judge Lord Hughes of Ombersley is set to deliver his findings into the death of Dawn Sturgess, as well as the poisonings of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, his daughter Yulia and police officer Nick Bailey.

An international arrest warrant was issued for three Russians thought to be involved in the attack, but as the Russian constitution does not allow the extradition of its citizens, it is unlikely they will ever stand trial.

Here is a timeline of events:

2 March 2018

3pm: Men travelling on passports in the name of Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov arrive at Gatwick Airport, having flown from Moscow on Aeroflot flight SU2588.

5.40pm: Suspects arrive at Victoria railway station after travelling by train into central London.

open image in gallery Dawn Sturgess died in 2018 after being exposed to the Novichok nerve agent that had been discarded in a perfume bottle ( Metropolitan Police )

6-7pm: Men in Waterloo station area after travelling on London public transport, then onwards to City Stay Hotel in Bow Road, East London.

3 March

11.45am: Suspects arrive back at Waterloo station after taking the Tube from the hotel.

2.25pm: Suspects arrive in Salisbury on train for suspected reconnaissance trip. “We assess that this trip was for reconnaissance of the Salisbury area and do not believe that there was any risk to the public from their movements on this day,” Mr Basu said.

2.40pm: Yulia Skripal arrives at London Heathrow Airport from Russia to visit her father.

4.10pm: Suspects leave Salisbury on train, arriving back in Bow at 8.05pm.

4 March

8.05am: Suspects repeat journey from Bow to Waterloo station, and onwards to Salisbury.

11.58am: Suspects caught on CCTV near Mr Skripal’s house in Wilton Road, Salisbury, “moments before the attack”.

open image in gallery Salisbury Novichok poisoning suspects Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov are shown on CCTV in Salisbury ( Metropolitan Police )

1.30pm: Mr Skripal’s car seen driving towards Salisbury city centre, where he and his daughter arrived at the Sainsbury’s car park 10 minutes later.

4.15pm: Sergei and Yulia Skripal found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury city centre.

7.28pm: Suspects pass through passport control at London Heathrow Airport.

5 March

Major incident declared after Salisbury District Hospital staff send samples for testing, as Sergei Skripal, his daughter and Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey are treated.

7 March

Police say a nerve agent was used to poison the pair and the case is being treated as attempted murder.

8 March

Home secretary Amber Rudd says Wiltshire Police officer Det Sgt Nick Bailey is seriously ill in hospital.

open image in gallery Sergei Skripal’s home on 2 March 2019 in Salisbury ( Getty )

12 March

Prime minister Theresa May tells the Commons the nerve agent Novichok is of Russian origin and the government has concluded it is “highly likely” Russia is responsible for the poisoning.

14 March

Ms May tells MPs the UK will expel 23 Russian diplomats, calling the poisoning an “unlawful use of force by the Russian state against the UK”.

22 March

Det Sgt Bailey is discharged from hospital but says life will “probably never be the same”.

26 March

Britain’s allies announce more than 100 Russian agents are being sent home from 22 countries, in what Ms May calls the “largest collective expulsion of Russian intelligence officers in history”.

10 April

Ms Skripal is discharged from hospital, followed by her father just over a month later.

30 June

Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley fall ill at a flat in Muggleton Road, Amesbury, eight miles from Salisbury, and are taken to hospital.

open image in gallery The Novichok incident in Salisbury was an example of Russia’s grey zone activities, MPs said ( PA )

4 July

Police declare a “major incident” after revealing Ms Sturgess and Mr Rowley have been exposed to an “unknown substance”, later confirmed to be Novichok.

8 July

Ms Sturgess dies in hospital and a murder investigation is launched.

10 July

Mr Rowley regains consciousness and is discharged from hospital later that month.

4 September

Independent investigator, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, confirms the toxic chemical that killed Ms Sturgess was the same nerve agent as the one that poisoned the Skripals.

5 September

Scotland Yard and the Crown Prosecution Service say there is sufficient evidence to charge two Russians, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, with offences including conspiracy to murder. Petrov’s real identity is believed to be Alexander Mishkin, who worked as a doctor for Russian military intelligence service the GRU, while Boshirov’s real identity is believed to be Anatoliy Vladimirovich Chepiga.

open image in gallery A large clean up of the city ensured after the nerve agent was discovered (Ben Birchall/PA) ( PA )

12 September

Russian president Vladimir Putin says there is “nothing criminal” about Petrov and Boshirov. Downing Street insists they are GRU officers “who used a devastatingly toxic illegal chemical weapon on the streets of our country”.

13 September

Petrov and Boshirov are interviewed by Russian state-funded news channel RT, in which they claim they were tourists visiting Salisbury.

1 March 2019

The Ministry of Defence announces Salisbury is to be declared decontaminated of Novichok after an almost year-long military clean-up of 12 sites.

June 2020

BBC docudrama The Salisbury Poisonings is broadcast over three consecutive nights. Its first episode was reported to have been watched by more than seven million viewers, making it the biggest UK television premiere of the year so far.

September 2021

Investigators say they have sufficient evidence to charge a third man over the poisonings – Russian spy Denis Sergeev, also known as Sergey Fedotov.

14 October 2024

The Dawn Sturgess Inquiry begins public hearings in Salisbury before later continuing in London.

2 December

The hearings conclude.

4 December 2025

Lord Hughes publishes his report.