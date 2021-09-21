Salisbury attack – live: Russian spy Denis Sergeev charged over novichok poisoning of Sergei Skripal
Latest updates on the Salisbury novichok attack
The UK has charged a third Russian spy over the 2018 Salisbury novichok attack that targeted Sergei Skripal.
Denis Sergeev, who travelled to the UK under the alias Sergey Fedotov, is understood to have directed the two GRU agents who carried out the poisoning.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on Tuesday authorised the same charges against him as were levelled at Alexander Petrov, alias Alexander Mishkin, and Ruslan Boshirov, alias Anatoliy Chepiga.
Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon told a press conference the trio “operated as a small team” to “kill people in this country”.
Former Russian military officer Mr Skripal and his daughter Yulia were lucky to escape with their lives after exposure to the poison.
Dawn Sturgess died from exposure to novichok and her partner Charlie Rowley continues to suffer from medical issues after the incident. Police officer Nick Bailey was forced to quite the force after coming into contact with the nerve agent.
What has Denis Sergeev been charged with?
In a press release from the Metropolitan Police, Sergeev has been charged with the following offences:
-Conspiracy to murder Sergei Skripal; - Attempted murder of Sergei Skripal, Yulia Skripal and Nick Bailey; - Causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Yulia Skripal and Nick Bailey; and, - Possession and use of a chemical weapon, contrary to the Chemical Weapons Act 1996.
Pictured: Denis Sergeev
What happened in the Salisbury novichok attack?
Denis Sergeev named as ‘third man’ responsible as UK police authorise charges
A third Russian spy has been charged with involvement in the 2018 Salisbury novichok attack.
Denis Sergeev, who travelled to the UK under the alias Sergey Fedotov, is believed to have commanded the two GRU agents who carried out the poisoning from London.
He flew from Moscow to Heathrow Airport on 2 March 2018, arriving around four hours before his colleagues, and stayed at a hotel in Paddington for two nights.
Lizzie Dearden reports
Denis Sergeev named as third man responsible for Salisbury novichok attack
