Sara Sharif’s father told police “I’ve killed my daughter” in his 999 call, a court heard as the second day of the 10-year-old’s murder trial begins.

The Old Bailey was also told on Monday that the schoolgirl was discovered dead with “disturbing” injuries, which included bitemarks, scalding and broken bones in what was described as a “campaign of abuse”.

Sara was found at her family home in Woking after her father, Urfan Sharif, called Surrey Police from Pakistan to say he had “legally punished” the schoolgirl but that she had died.

Officers discovered the child’s body in a bedroom at an address on Hammond Road on 10 August last year, with a handwritten note from her father reading,“I swear to God that my intention was not to kill her. But I lost it,” adding that he was running away.

Urfan Sharif, 42, is standing trial before Mr Justice Cavanagh alongside Sara’s stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, and her uncle Faisal Malik, 29, with the second day getting underway on Tuesday.

The defendants, formerly of Hammond Road in Woking, have pleaded not guilty to Sara’s murder and to causing or allowing the death of a child between 16 December 2022 and 9 August 2023.