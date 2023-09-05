For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sara Sharif’s father claimed his 10-year-old daughter’s death was an accident, her grandfather has said.

The schoolgirl was found dead at her home in Woking on August 10, with post-mortem tests revealing that Sara had sustained “multiple and extensive injuries”.

Her father Urfan Sharif and her stepmother had travelled to Pakistan the previous day and are wanted for questioning.

Urfan Sharif and his partner Benaish Batool are wanted for questioning (Surrey Police)

In an interview with the BBC, Muhammad Sharif - the father of Urfan Sharif, Sara’s dad - said he saw his son after he arrived in Pakistan.

“It was an accident, he didn’t tell me how it happened,” said Mr Sharif.

After his son and wife arrived in Islamabad on August 9, Mr Sharif confirmed he did see them when Urfan travelled to Jhelum to visit his relatives.

Asked why Urfan came to to Pakistan if the death was an accident, Muhammad replied: “Because of fear.

“His daughter died and when you go under so much trauma, obviously you can’t think properly.”

It is believed that Urfan Sharif, his partner Beinash Batool and his brother Faisal Malik landed in Islamabad international airport early on 10 August before travelling to the city of Jhelum.

They stayed there for a few days, before stopping for a few hours in the village of Domeli and leaving on 13 August.

Surrey Police have launched several appeals for information around Sara’s death and are currently working alongside Pakistani authorities, Interpol and the National Crime Agency.

Her body was found at her family’s address in Hammond Road during the early hours of the morning after her father called 999 from Pakistan.

When asked how he felt about his son travelling to Pakistan, Mr Sharif stated that they should have remained in the UK and “faced the case”.

He said: “They will ultimately go back to the UK and face their case.”

