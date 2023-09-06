For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The stepmother of a 10 year-old girl found dead at a home in Surrey has released a video statement from Pakistan.

Sara’s body was found at home in Woking on August 10 and a post-mortem examination later found she had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.

She was living with her father Urfan Sharif and his partner Beinash Batool when she died.

More follows on this breaking news story....