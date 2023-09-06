Sara Sharif: Stepmother of girl found dead at home ‘willing to co-operate with authorities’
Sara Sharif’s father Urfan and his partner Beinash Batool have released a video statement from Pakistan
The stepmother of a 10 year-old girl found dead at a home in Surrey has released a video statement from Pakistan.
Sara’s body was found at home in Woking on August 10 and a post-mortem examination later found she had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.
She was living with her father Urfan Sharif and his partner Beinash Batool when she died.
More follows on this breaking news story....