✕ Close Sara Sharif's mother says she 'did not recognise' daughter in heartbreaking interview

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Schoolgirl Sara Sharif was discovered dead with “disturbing” injuries which included bitemarks, scalding and broken bones, in what has been described as a “campaign of abuse”.

She was found at her family home in Woking after her father, Urfan Sharif, called Surrey Police from Pakistan to say he had “legally punished” the schoolgirl but that she had died.

Officers discovered the 10-year-old’s body in a bedroom at an address on Hammond Road on 10 August last year, with a handwritten note from her father reading: “I swear to God that my intention was not to kill her. But I lost it”, before adding he was running away.

The court heard she had suffered “extensive” injuries over a prolonged period.

Urfan Sharif, 42, is standing trial at the Old Bailey alongside Sara’s stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, and her uncle Faisal Malik, 29, who are all accused of killing her.

The defendants, formerly of Hammond Road in Woking, have pleaded not guilty to her murder and to causing or allowing the death of a child between 16 December 2022 and 9 August 2023.

The trial before Mr Justice Cavanagh is due to go on until 13 December.