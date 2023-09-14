Schools in Leeds ‘on lockdown’ after another email threat to children and staff

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Schools across Leeds have been placed in lockdown with children kept indoors after a “credible threat” of violence was made.

Parents have been sent emails informing them to be “vigilant” when collecting their children, and that all gates and windows within the school will remain closed throughout the day.

LeedsLive has reported that six schools are currently believed to be affected, with pupils being kept inside throughout the day.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are aware of an email which has been sent to a number of schools in West Yorkshire today.

“This is being investigated by police and officers are providing reassurance and safety advice to affected schools.” Leeds City Council have also been contacted for comment.

Have you been affected by this story? Email holly.evans@independent.co.uk

It is understood that a number of schools have been impacted, including Sharp Lane Primary School, Windmill Primary School and Richmond Hill Academy.

This latest email threat comes two days after primary schools in Manchester were sent a similar “malicious hoax”, prompting a number of schools to announce a lockdown.

Both Greater Manchester Police and Cheshire Constabulary are investigation, with GMP remarking that it will be providing “assurance” to schools and the public.

Chief Inspector Chris Boyd, of GMP’s City of Manchester Division, said: ”We take reports of this nature very seriously and whilst we have not advised any schools to close, our officers will nevertheless be stepping up their high-visibility presence around schools at the end of the day today to provide reassurance to them and the wider public.”

