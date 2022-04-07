Man at centre of extradition case told to instruct lawyer ‘with haste’
The accused insists he is Arthur Knight and a victim of mistaken identify as US authorities say he is Nicholas Rossi.
A man who is said to have faked his own death to escape a sex assault charge in the US, and was then found allegedly hiding in Scotland, has been told to get a lawyer to defend his case “with haste”.
The accused claims to be Arthur Knight, a victim of mistaken identity who says he has never been to America.
But US authorities want to extradite the man, who they say is Nicholas Rossi, for a rape charge in Utah.
The man has made headlines since being arrested at a hospital in Glasgow in December where he attended with Covid.
He has since been on bail.
At Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, defence lawyer Anna Kocela from Dunne Defence Lawyers said the man had not formally instructed solicitors about his case.
But the accused, who arrived in a wheelchair and was wearing an oxygen mask in court, claimed he had.
When Ms Kocela confirmed a second time that the firm had not been given information about the case, Sheriff Nigel Ross, overseeing the hearing, urged the defendant to contact a lawyer before proceedings can continue.
He gave him a deadline of two weeks.
The man attempted several times during the hearing to ask for an extension, but this was denied.
Sheriff Ross had to ask him to stop interrupting during the hearing, telling him: “Make sure with haste you have a discussion with whichever lawyer you wish to instruct and have them come and address the court in two weeks’ time.”
The case was continued until April 21.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.