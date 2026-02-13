For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A serial train masturbator has returned to prison for exposing himself to a lone woman and masturbating just 12 days after being released.

James Gathercole, aged 40, was jailed for two years and four months last week following a British Transport Police (BTP) investigation into his “sickening” behaviour.

Last July, a woman on board a London to East Grinstead train noticed Gathercole staring at her from a nearby seat one morning. After passengers in the same carriage alighted at East Croydon, he then fully exposed himself and began masturbating while continuing to stare at the woman.

She left the service at Upper Warlingham station and reported Gathercole’s actions to a member of rail staff who contacted BTP.

Officers discovered Gathercole asleep on the train when they boarded it at East Grinstead station before arresting him.

Checks on the Police National Database uncovered he was in breach of an existing SHPO and his licence conditions after he was released from prison just 12 days earlier.

open image in gallery Gathercole was jailed for two years and four months last week following a British Transport Police (BTP) investigation into his ‘sickening’ behaviour ( British Transport Police )

The offence came only a year after he was jailed for two separate instances on the same day, when he exposed himself to women and masturbated on trains in London on 26 May 2024.

He was issued a 10-year SHPO following that conviction, which banned him from travelling on public transport without a valid method of payment or making any form of contact with a lone woman.

The second count of exposure that Gathercole was sentenced for earlier this month relates to another incident in June 2024 when he exposed himself and masturbated on board a train in South London.

He had also breached the conditions of his prison release licence in July last year by not being in his property after 7pm. He was arrested for this at East Grinstead station.

Gathercole, from Leigham Court Road, London, pleaded guilty to two counts of exposure, as well as being in breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and the conditions of his prison release licence. He was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on 2 February.

BTP detective constable Jean-Pierre Choolhun said: “It is entirely right that, following our investigation, James Gathercole is now back in custody. There is absolutely no place for this sickening behaviour in our society.

“We take all reports of sexual offending extremely seriously, and this case demonstrates that commitment.

“Our officers acted immediately, intercepting the train and arresting Gathercole shortly after the report was made.

“Anyone who is victim to, or witness of, a sexual offence on the railway can report it to us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.”