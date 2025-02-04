Man appears in court charged with stalking Strictly judge Shirley Ballas

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has appeared in court charged with stalking Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas.

Kyle Shaw, 37, is accused of stalking the 64-year-old between August 31 2017 and November 29 2023 by sending her online messages.

He is also charged with possession of a quantity of cannabis.

The defendant, of Whetstone Lane in Birkenhead, Wirral, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday wearing a black coat over a shirt and tie.

No pleas were entered during the hearing, which lasted a few minutes, and Shaw spoke only to confirm his name and that he understood what had been said.

He was given bail with conditions including not to enter London and not to contact Ballas or her partner.

A provisional trial date was set for January 12 next year, with the case expected to last five days.

Judge Robert Trevor-Jones adjourned the case for a hearing on February 25.

Ballas, originally from Wallasey, Wirral, has been head judge on the BBC show since 2017.