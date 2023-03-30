✕ Close Cambridgeshire shootings: Three arrested after two men shot dead in ‘targeted’ attacks

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder following the shooting of two men in Cambridgeshire.

Police were called to a property in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, at just after 9pm yesterday with reports of gunshots.

Officers arrived to find the body of a 32-year-old man inside a property with a gunshot wound and are now treating his death as murder.

Then at 9.37pm, police received a call from a person in Sutton, near Ely, again reporting hearing gunshots.

The body of a 57-year-old man was found at a property in The Row with gunshot wounds and his death is also being treated as murder.

We are not in a position to name either victim at this stage as formal identification has not been carried out.

A 27-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested in the early hours of today in Cambridge, while a 66-year-old man was arrested in the Worcester area.

All three were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.