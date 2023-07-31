Police hunt after man killed in Tottenham shooting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man is his 30s has died after being shot in north London.

Police were called to the scene on White Hart Lane in Tottenham at just after 11.30pm on Sunday.

Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS) and the man was found with gunshot wounds.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene a short time later.

Officers have said they believe they know who the deceased is and are working to inform his next of kin. Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

No arrests have been made and a murder investigation has been launched, the Metropolitan Police said. A crime scene has been put in place.

A statement added: “Homicide detectives from the Met's Specialist crime team are investigating.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 7377/30 Jul.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.