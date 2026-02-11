12 men charged with manslaughter after death of Cambridge United football fan Simon Dobbin
Simon Dobbin died in 2020 five years after being assaulted on his way home from a match
Twelve men have been charged with manslaughter over the 2020 death of football fan Simon Dobbin.
The Cambridge United fan and former RAF serviceman died five years after being brutally assaulted on his way home from a match in Southend.
Essex Police said he was “subjected to a sustained and violent attack”.
He was left with permanent brain damage and required 24-hour care from his family until his death.
On Wednesday, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised manslaughter charges against 12 men, the force said.
They are:
- Greg Allen, 37, of Wellington Avenue, Westcliff
- Ryan Carter, 30, of HMP - The Mount
- Jamie Chambers, 33, of Southchurch Avenue, Southend
- Lewis Courtnell, 43, of Pall Mall, Leigh-on-Sea
- Philip McGill, 40, of Hornby Avenue, Westcliff
- Scott Nicholls, 49, of Little Spenders, Basildon
- Matthew Petchey, 35, of Pollards Close, Rochford
- Rhys Pullen, 29, of Lysander Grove, Maldon
- Thomas Randall, 31, of Grand Parade, Leigh-on-Sea
- Michael Shawyer, 40, of Edinburgh Avenue, Leigh-On-Sea
- Alexander Woods, 33, of First Avenue, Westcliff
- James Woods, 33, of The Green, Nawton, York
All 12 men are due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on 31 March.
“This is a significant milestone in an extremely complex investigation, and comes as the result of the professionalism, dedication, and hard work from a team of highly skilled officers and staff,” Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings said.
“Investigations such as these are challenging and can take time. It has required hundreds of hours of painstaking work to get to this stage.
“Throughout this time we have worked closely with the Crown Prosecution Service.
“Simon’s case is one that has evoked a great deal of emotion, but I would ask people to be mindful about commentary to ensure those charged are able to have a fair trial.
“I want to thank Simon’s family – his wife Nicole and daughter Emily – for their patience and unwavering support for our team.”
Rebecca Mundy, deputy chief crown prosecutor, said: “We can confirm today that we have taken the decision to prosecute 12 men with manslaughter following the death of Simon Dobbin.
“Prosecutors in our Complex Casework Unit have worked closely with Essex Police to examine and review the material obtained from their investigations from both the incident itself and following the death of Mr Dobbin.
“We have established that there is sufficient evidence to charge 12 people with the offence of manslaughter and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that proceedings against the defendants are now active and that they have a right to a fair trial.
“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.”
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks