‘I thought I was hallucinating’: Driver becomes Somerset Gimp’s latest victim

The so-called ‘Somerset Gimp’ known to torment West Country villagers in a latex suit has been arrested again.

More than six months on from his last sighting, the notorious figure struck on Sunday evening by jumping in front of the vehicle of a woman. He then dropped to the floor and began “crawling and writhing” on the ground.

At around 11.15pm on Monday night, Lucy Anne was driving home alone from Weston down the backroads, heading for Brean, when she came across a man fully-clad in black latex.

Posting to Facebook, Ms Anne said she first mistook the figure, who also wore a mask with white crosses over the eyes, for a badger.

“I have honestly never been so frightened in my entire life and drove away so fast. It was such a strange experience that I honestly thought I had hallucinated,” she said.

Ms Anne sped home, leaving the man lying in the middle of the road, where she phoned Avon and Somerset Police.

Three minutes later, officers found the man near the road and arrested him on suspicion of causing a public nuisance, police have since confirmed.

A police spokesman said: “A man is currently in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance following an incident in Bleadon overnight.

A man dressed in a gimp suit has terrorised several villages in Somerset (Avon and Somerset Police)

“A member of the public called us at 12.07am to report a man wearing latex had jumped out in front of her vehicle on Accommodation Road.

“Officers arrived at the scene three minutes after the call was received and located and detained a man aged in his 30s nearby.

“The man has previously been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance in relation to incidents in the Cleeve, Claverham and Yatton areas in October last year.

‘’He remains under investigation for these incidents.’’

Inspector Graeme Hall, of the neighbourhood policing team, said: “We understand this latest incident may cause the community some concern.

“We took this morning’s report extremely seriously and had officers on the scene within minutes which ultimately led to the arrest being made.

“To reassure the community, we will be carrying out extra patrols in the Bleadon area and anyone concerned about this, or any other incident, is encouraged to speak to an officer.

Anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously in the Bleadon area overnight or has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could help our inquiry is asked to phone 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5223107134.