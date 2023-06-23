For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man accused of terrorising villagers in Somerset while dressed in a “shiny gimp suit” is to face new charges after the case against him was discontinued.

Joshua Hunt, 31, had allegedly worn a mask and black costume and approached random members of the public.

Appearing at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on May 10, he was remanded into custody having been charged with two counts of affray and one count each of possession of a bladed article and committing an act of outraging public decency.

Despite being due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Friday, 23 June, the Crown Prosecution Service have now confirmed that the charges against him have been discontinued and he is due to be charged with two offences contrary to the Public Order Act 1986.

Hunt was arrested after several reports were made to Avon and Somerset Police that a man wearing a latex suit was lurking around local villages.

He was accused of approaching two lone female drivers on separate occasions on May 7 and 9 in the Bleadon area and approaching two men in a gimp suit on 25 October, 2022.

A spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service said the new charges relate to the same incidents.

“The charges against Joshua Hunt have been reviewed in accordance with the code for crown prosecutors and proceedings at Bristol Crown Court have been concluded,” he said.

“Proceedings have been commenced in relation to two alternative charges contrary to the Public Order Act 1986 and Mr Hunt is due to appear before North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on July 18 2023.

“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Joshua Hunt are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”