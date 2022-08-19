Jump to content
Man, 44, charged with mobility scooter murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran

Lee Byer will appear before magistrates on Friday.

Pa
Friday 19 August 2022 06:55
Thomas O’Halloran, 87
Thomas O’Halloran, 87
(PA Wire)

A 44-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran on a mobility scooter in west London.

Lee Byer, of Southall, west London, will appear before magistrates on Friday over the killing of Mr O’Halloran, who was stabbed in Greenford, west London, on Tuesday.

Mr O’Halloran, originally from Co Clare, in the west of Ireland, was a passionate musician and “very popular” in Greenford, often busking for charity.

Footage on social media shows Mr O’Halloran busking to raise money for Ukraine months before the killing.

Byer will appear before Willesden Magistrates Court.

