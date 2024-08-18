Southend labelled ‘no-go zone’ – Essex Police has responded in no uncertain terms

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Essex Police has hit back at claims that Southend is a “no-go zone” after violence broke out among teenagers, some brandishing machetes.

Eight people were charged after the incident on 30 July, including a 16-year-old accused of attempted murder and possession of a firearm. They all remain in custody.

The town came in for criticism in the media but Chief Superintendent Leighton Hammett defended its crime levels.

He said officers responded quickly and “robustly” to the violence, making “arrests within minutes”.

People paddle in the water along the shoreline of the beach in Southend-on-Sea ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I completely and categorically reject the assertion that any part of Southend is a ‘no-go zone’,” he said in a statement.

“Thousands of people come to the city each and every week and have a fantastic time, enjoying everything it has to offer.”

He said it was disappointing that some people in Southend “seek to talk the city and its people down” – and that Southend is a safe place.

Sunbathing at the beach earlier this month ( AFP via Getty Images )

Around 1,500 fewer crimes were reported across the district in the last 12 months – a 6.5 per cent fall year-on-year – with 1,000 fewer violent crimes (12 per cent down), and 80 fewer sexual offences (10 per cent down).

“Crime is falling here and has been for some time, and has been falling at a quicker rate than most other parts of the county,” he said.

“Knife crime is down by more than 11 per cent in the last year, while anti-social behaviour reports are down 22 per cent.”

He said the force’s Operation Union, which runs throughout the summer, has led to more than 75 arrests and 230 stop and searches.

He added that he wanted to “thank the vast majority of people in Southend who support the city and us”.

“Fortunately though, it appears those who wish to talk down Southend are in a minority, as 80 per cent of people in the district believe we do a good or excellent job – the highest of any area in the county,” he said.

“We want people to come here and enjoy the beautiful seafront, the world-famous pier, and the fantastic city centre.”

A peaceful scene on the shoreline in Southend ( AFP via Getty Images )

On 3 August, a 16-year-old appeared in court charged with attempted murder following the violence.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court, charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to cause serious injury, possession of a prohibited weapon in a public place and violent disorder.

Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram ordered him into youth detention and he will next appear at Basildon Crown Court on 2 September.