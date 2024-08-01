✕ Close Protesters hurl bricks and bottles at police in Southport in ugly scenes

Far-right demonstrators threw flares towards Downing Street and a statue of Winston Churchill as they clashed with riot police in London.

A few hundred protesters joined the “Enough is Enough” demonstration in Whitehall on Wednesday evening in the wake of the tragic knife attack in which three children were killed and eight others were injured in Southport.

More than 100 people were arrested at the demonstration, where the crowd was heard chanting “Rule Britannia” and “we want our country back”.

Unrest was also reported in Hartlepool, where police made several arrests and a car was set on fire.

Merseyside Police has made a fifth arrest following violent disorder in Southport on Tuesday night, which saw a mob throwing bricks and bottles outside a mosque.

Police accused individuals who are not part of the Merseyside community of using lies and disinformation around the identity of the knifeman in Monday’s attack “to bring violence and disorder to our streets”.

A 17-year-old, who cannot be legally named because of his age, has been charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a bladed article. He will appear in court on Thursday.

