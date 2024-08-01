Southport protests latest: Far right mob clashes with riot police near Downing Street and Cenotaph
Police warn false claims about suspect had fuelled disorder in Southport on Tuesday night
Far-right demonstrators threw flares towards Downing Street and a statue of Winston Churchill as they clashed with riot police in London.
A few hundred protesters joined the “Enough is Enough” demonstration in Whitehall on Wednesday evening in the wake of the tragic knife attack in which three children were killed and eight others were injured in Southport.
More than 100 people were arrested at the demonstration, where the crowd was heard chanting “Rule Britannia” and “we want our country back”.
Unrest was also reported in Hartlepool, where police made several arrests and a car was set on fire.
Merseyside Police has made a fifth arrest following violent disorder in Southport on Tuesday night, which saw a mob throwing bricks and bottles outside a mosque.
Police accused individuals who are not part of the Merseyside community of using lies and disinformation around the identity of the knifeman in Monday’s attack “to bring violence and disorder to our streets”.
A 17-year-old, who cannot be legally named because of his age, has been charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a bladed article. He will appear in court on Thursday.
Pictures: ‘Enough is Enough’ protest in Whitehall
How peaceful vigil for tragic loss of three young lives descended into violent riots in Southport
Southport should have been a town in mourning after the tragic loss of three young lives in horrific circumstances – instead, a peaceful vigil on Tuesday later descended into chaos as violent riots broke out on the streets.
The tight-knit community of Southport gathered in the town centre at 6pm to grieve together. Hundreds of people held each other and wiped away tears as Martin Abrahams, the spiritual leader at Southport Hospital, said the crowds “show we want to stand together”.
But despite the mournful air, tensions that had been building throughout the day were palpable.
There were growing fears over how many were going to turn up to a far-right protest planned to take place outside a mosque on St Luke’s Road that evening, an event police were understood to be monitoring.
My colleague Tara Cobham reports from Southport:
Southport riots: Jo Cox’s partner says ‘Farage nothing better than Tommy Robinson in a suit’
Mosque chairman feared rioters would break in and burn building down - ICYMI
A mosque chairman and imam has described being trapped in the building while violence erupted outside as “terrifying” but said the supportive community response has been “humbling”.
Ibrahim Hussein said he is at a loss as to why people shouting abuse and throwing missiles had targeted Southport mosque and that he had feared rioters would at one point break in and “burn the place down”.
Police officers suffered serious injuries in the disorder on Tuesday night, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer saying rioters had “hijacked” a vigil for the victims of a stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club.
Mr Hussein said the experience, in which he and around eight other people were trapped inside the mosque, had been “terrifying”.
“It was absolutely, awful, horrendous,” he told reporters on Wednesday.
Mr Hussein, who only escaped at midnight with a police guard, added: “We couldn’t understand this viciousness that was going on, and even the police were taking a hammering from this lot.”
Recap: Violent protest breaks out in London
Far-right protesters clashed with police for a second evening on Wednesday, as a large demonstration took place outside Downing Street and near the Cenotaph.
Chants of “Rule Britannia” and “you’re not English any more’’ were directed at police were along Whitehall, as several hundred people gathered in the wake of the tragic knife attack and subsequent riots in Southport earlier this week.
Hundreds of officers kitted in riot gear lined the street around the Cenotaph, tackling the occasional protester to the ground as violent confrontations broke out.
Riot police detained a number of violent protesters, after the Metropolitan Police set out public order conditions for the protest badged ‘Enough is Enough’.
When one woman was detained, shouts of “traitors” could be heard amongst the crowd, alongside cries of “how many kids?”.
The angry mob had gathered at 7pm on Wednesday after news of the demonstration had circulated on social media.
A police helicopter circled overhead as beer bottles and flares were thrown in central London over the course of two hours, with Winston Churchill’s statue and the Downing Street gates targeted.
Independent media bloggers were seen livestreaming to the event while push backs against the police were met with loud jeers.
How lies and disinformation about Southport knife attack suspect led to riots
As families mourned the death of three young girls killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, riots broke out stoked by disinformation about the suspect’s identity.
The day after police were called to the scene of a mass stabbing, in which eight other children and two adults were also injured, a riot outside a mosque in Southport led to 39 officers being injured in violent clashes, including 27 who needed hospital treatment.
Unrest has also broken out in London and Hartlepool on Wednesday evening.
But how did the lies and disinformation that fuelled these scenes spread? My colleague Andy Gregory has the full story:
BREAKING: Boy, 17, charged with murder after Southport knife attack
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murders of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport.
Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were fatally stabbed on Monday.
Eight other children suffered knife wounds – with five of them in a critical condition – while two adults were also critically hurt.
Speaking at a late-night press conference, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Ursula Doyle said the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been charged with three counts of murder and ten counts of attempted murder.
He will appear at Liverpool City Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
Southport rioters had ‘no regard’ for families affected by tragedy, police say
Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss said: “Our work to identify all those responsible for the despicable violence and aggression seen on the streets of Southport on Tuesday continues.
“We have been inundated with images and footage from members of the public who were outraged at the destruction carried out.
“The individuals involved in the disorder had no regard for the families and friends of those who so tragically lost their lives, and a community in grief.
“It has been heartening today to see the reaction of the whole community, who have pulled together to clean the streets, rebuild walls and re-glaze broken windows.”
Over 100 arrested at Whitehall protest
In a statement the Metropolitan Police said: “This evening during a planned protest on Whitehall some disorder took place.
“Officers acted to ensure the disorder was contained.
“Over 100 people have been arrested for offences including violent disorder, assault on an emergency worker, and breach of protest conditions.
“Some officers suffered minor injuries.”