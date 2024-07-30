✕ Close Police at scene of Southport stabbings as children among injured

Riot police are on the scene at a mosque in Southport, as angry crowds throw bricks and set off fireworks after a number of children were stabbed in Southport.

The three young girls killed in yesterday’s tragic knife attack have been named as Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine.

In tribute to Bebe, her devastated family said: “No words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe.”

Meanwhile, the family of Alice Dasilva Aguiar paid this tribute: “Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do our Princess, like we said before to you, you’re always our princess and no one would change that. Love from Your Hero Daddy and Mummy.”

Eight other children suffered stab wounds and at least two are still in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were critically injured.

The tragedy unfolded at a fully booked Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop, which quickly became something “like a horror movie”, witnesses to the stabbings have said.

Armed police detained 17-year-old boy from Banks and seized a knife in connection with the stabbings, which is not suspected to be terror-related. Merseyside Police said the motive is currently unclear, and the teenager remains in custody.

