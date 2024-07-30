Southport stabbing latest: Riot police on the scene as angry mob attack officers outside mosque
Taylor Swift posts emotional tribute on Instagram as police warn name circulated online isn’t suspect behind dance class attack
Riot police are on the scene at a mosque in Southport, as angry crowds throw bricks and set off fireworks after a number of children were stabbed in Southport.
The three young girls killed in yesterday’s tragic knife attack have been named as Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine.
In tribute to Bebe, her devastated family said: “No words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe.”
Meanwhile, the family of Alice Dasilva Aguiar paid this tribute: “Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do our Princess, like we said before to you, you’re always our princess and no one would change that. Love from Your Hero Daddy and Mummy.”
Eight other children suffered stab wounds and at least two are still in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were critically injured.
The tragedy unfolded at a fully booked Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop, which quickly became something “like a horror movie”, witnesses to the stabbings have said.
Armed police detained 17-year-old boy from Banks and seized a knife in connection with the stabbings, which is not suspected to be terror-related. Merseyside Police said the motive is currently unclear, and the teenager remains in custody.
Police helicopters at the scene
Police helicopters have been seen circling the sky around Hart Street, where hundreds of protesters have gathered outside a mosque nearby.
Our reporter Tara Cobham, who is at the scene, reports that shouts of “English till I die!” have been heard, while videos show bricks and bottles being thrown amid chaotic scenes.
Police officers appear to have suffered minor injuries
Some police officers have suffered what appeared to be minor injuries in chaotic scenes outside the mosque in Southport.
Officers have now put on helmets and riot gear, with stones and bottles launched at them and police riot vans attacked.
Firecrackers could be heard going off along with multiple police sirens sounding.
A crowd of men, many wearing masks and hoodies, were in a running battle with officers outside the mosque as more police arrived.
Photos emerge of protest outside mosque in Southport
Our correspondent Tara Cobham is at the scene outside a mosque in Southport, just 10 minutes from where the stabbing took place on Hart Street.
She reports that men have been seen throwing bottles and bricks with fireworks set off, while Merseyside Police attempt to maintain control and order.
Thousands bring Southport to a standstill for vigil
Crowd gathers outside Southport mosque in protest
A large crowd has gathered outside a mosque in Southport as tensions run high in the town following the knife attack.
Police riot vans and officers are standing guard outside the building, amid chants of “No surrender!” and “English till I die!” from sections of the crowd.
Hundreds of youths and men and a large police presence remain on the streets surrounding Hart Street, where the attack took place.
Fundraiser for victims raises more than £200k
An online fundraising page set up by Taylor Swift fans for victims of the stabbing attack has raised more than £216,000.
Cristina Jones and Holly Goldring started the page to ease the “financial burden” on the families involved and are liaising with Alder Hey Hospital.
“What compelled us was we were thinking about the fact that these families are going through just unimaginable hell right now,” Ms Jones said.
“I firmly believe there’s nothing we can do to make the families feel better because of what they’re going through right now, but if we’ve taken some sort of burden from them, financial or whatever, it’s nice to know that we’ve done what we can do.”
Portuguese prime minister sends his condolences
The Portuguese prime minister is the latest to send his condolences following the attack in Southport yesterday.
One of the victims, nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar, was a Portuguese national from Madeira.
“It was with deep sadness that I received the news on the attack that yesterday took place in Southport in the United Kingdom, and for which I have no words to describe,” he said on X.
“On my behalf and on that of the Portuguese government and people I express heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the British government and people.”
Sefton Central MP pays tribute to three children killed
The MP for Sefton Central paid tribute to the children killed in the Southport stabbing attack.
Bill Esterson told the Commons: “This is about Bebe, it is about Elsie and it is about Alice.
“It’s about three young children who were murdered and the Prime Minister talked about a collective trauma for the people of Merseyside, and I think that is exactly what is going on – my constituents are reflecting it, as are the people in Southport.
“Can I then pass on the thanks of my constituents to the emergency services for their response – the fact that they are back at work today? As the Home Secretary said, and shadow home secretary said, to those local people who intervened as well?”
Sefton Central neighbours the Southport constituency, which is represented by Patrick Hurley, who MPs heard is spending Tuesday evening at a vigil for the victims.
Mr Esterson praised the “overwhelming sense of love and support” seen at the vigil, in messages and in floral tributes from across the country, adding: “That is the appropriate way to support those victims and their grieving loved ones this evening.”
In pictures: Vigil sees Southport residents united in grief
James Cleverly warns against ‘misinformation’ online
Shadow home secretary James Cleverly has called for people not to “get involved in the grief of others” by sharing misinformation relating to the Southport attack on social media.
He told MPs: “This was a heinous attack on innocent children and those caring for them at the start of the summer holidays. It has left, no doubt, families broken and a community scarred.”
Mr Cleverly thanked emergency responders and NHS staff, adding: “Particular thanks go to the members of the public who intervened to help despite the very significant danger to themselves. Their bravery cannot be overstated.
“We still know little about the details of what happened yesterday and (Ms Cooper) is absolutely right, that we give the police the time to do a proper and thorough investigation, and she is also right to highlight the impact of misinformation and disinformation online.
“Enough people are already distressed without their distress being amplified by speculation and gossip online.”
He added: “It is also a reminder to all of us that we have a personal responsibility to check before we share and do not feel the need to get involved in the grief of others.”
The shadow home secretary concluded: “I want to finish by, of course, saying that our hearts go out to the three young girls who have lost their lives – Bebe, Elsie and Alice.
“We cannot imagine what their families are going through now and I know the whole House will join the Home Secretary and me in expressing our condolences to them.”