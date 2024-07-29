A number of casualties have been reported after a stabbing in Southport ( @ChauffeurWest/PA Wire )

Eight patients including children have been treated for stab injuries following a major incident in Southport.

Armed police have detained a man and seized a knife after officers were called to reports of a stabbing at a property on Hart Street on Monday.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area around the street after the force was alerted to the incident at around 11.50am.

One woman who lives nearby told the Liverpool Echo newspaper that residents had warned each other on Whatsapp groups to lock their windows and doors following reports of a man “running around stabbing people.”

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said: “We have dispatched 13 ambulances along with specialised resources of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), air ambulance and merit doctors to the scene.

“So far, NWAS has treated eight patients with stab injuries who have been taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby hospital.”

Have you been affected by this incident? Email athena.stavrou@independent.co.uk