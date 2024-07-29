Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1722263233

Southport stabbing latest: Children among eight injured in knife attack as hospital declares major incident

Armed police have detained a man and seized a knife, with members of the public urged to avoid area around Hart Street

Tara Cobham,Athena Stavrou
Monday 29 July 2024 15:27
A number of casualties have been reported after a stabbing in Southport
A number of casualties have been reported after a stabbing in Southport (@ChauffeurWest/PA Wire)

Eight patients including children have been treated for stab injuries following a major incident in Southport.

Armed police have detained a man and seized a knife after officers were called to reports of a stabbing at a property on Hart Street on Monday.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area around the street after the force was alerted to the incident at around 11.50am.

One woman who lives nearby told the Liverpool Echo newspaper that residents had warned each other on Whatsapp groups to lock their windows and doors following reports of a man “running around stabbing people.”

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said: “We have dispatched 13 ambulances along with specialised resources of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), air ambulance and merit doctors to the scene.

“So far, NWAS has treated eight patients with stab injuries who have been taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby hospital.”

1722262942

Air ambulance amongst emergency responders

Great North Air Ambulance, which is based in Cumbria and the north east, said it responded to the stabbings in Southport on Monday.

In a statement, the charity said: “Earlier today, we responded to reports of a major incident in #Southport. Our doctor-led crew worked alongside @nwairambulance, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, and other emergency services.

“We delivered advanced emergency care to one patient before accompanying them to hospital by road.”

(EPA)
Athena Stavrou29 July 2024 15:22
1722262856

Crowds gathered at scene

A large police cordon has been put up around the building on Hart Road, police officers guarding either end.

Officers and vehicles can be seen from a distance inside the cordon, including scenes-of-crime officers in white boiler suits.

A large and growing media presence with reporters, photographers and TV crews have assembled at the police tape.

Dozens of police cars, vans, fire engines and ambulances are also assembled a short distance away at a local school.

(James Speakman/PA Wire)
Athena Stavrou29 July 2024 15:20
1722262634

Eyewitness saw ‘seven to ten kids’ running from nursery while bleeding

Eye-witness Bare Varathan, 35, who owns a corner shop on Hart Street, said he was called by a staff member who told him, “Boss, get to the shop!”

He said: “I saw seven to ten kids outside the nursery. They were injured, bleeding. They were in the road, running from the nursery.

“They had been stabbed, here, here, here, everywhere. (Mr Varathan indicated the neck, back and chest area).

“They were all aged about ten. One of them was really seriously injured.

“I hope they will be OK. Only two police jeeps and ambulances arrived, then armed police came and took him out of the nursery.

“Somebody told me he had arrived in a taxi and had a knife.”

Athena Stavrou29 July 2024 15:17
1722262577

Police called to pregnancy and baby class studio

Colin Parry, owner of Masters Vehicle Body Repairs on Hart Street, said he called police to an address in Hart Street behind which is The Hart Space studios.

One of the events listed at The Hart Space at the time of the stabbings was a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class for children in school years two to six, aged between six and 11.

Athena Stavrou29 July 2024 15:16
1722262075

Southport business owner recalls huge emergency response

A Southport business owner has said locals could tell “something major had happened” on Hart Street due to the number of sirens.

Leigh Walton, who owns Yates Motor Engineers, told Sky News he could see the aftermath of the stabbings from his garage.

He said: “The first thing I knew was all the sirens going up and down the street, I could hear something major had happened.

“Then the police helicopters and multiple air ambulances, you could just tell it was something big, something major.”

Asked if there is concern among locals, Mr Walton added: “Yeah, there is.

“When the news reports came in that the male had been caught, the police reassured everyone there was no further risk to the public, that was a great relief.”

Athena Stavrou29 July 2024 15:07
1722261528

Latest pictures from the scene

(James Speakman/PA Wire)
(James Speakman/PA Wire)
(James Speakman/PA Wire)
Athena Stavrou29 July 2024 14:58
1722261240

‘Horrendous and deeply shocking news’ - Sir Keir Starmer

In a post on X, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the incident in Southport was “horrendous and deeply shocking”.

He said: “Horrendous and deeply shocking news emerging from Southport. My thoughts are with all those affected.

“I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response.

“I am being kept updated as the situation develops.”

Athena Stavrou29 July 2024 14:54
1722261102

Mapped: Where did the major incident take place?

Athena Stavrou29 July 2024 14:51
1722260674

Home Secretary thanks emergency services in Commons

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has thanked the emergency services for their “swift and courageous response” to the “awful incident” in Southport after reports of multiple stabbings.

She told the Commons: “Before I respond to the first question, I want to simply say that I know the whole House will be concerned at the extremely serious incident that has taken place in Southport.

“All of our thoughts will be with the family and loved ones of those who are affected.

“I have been in contact with the Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner and the Merseyside Mayor to convey my support to the police and thanks to the police and emergency services for their swift and courageous response.

“The response to this awful incident is currently unfolding and the House and the public will be updated in due course.”

Athena Stavrou29 July 2024 14:44
1722259804

Local parent says daughter ‘traumatised’ after being involved in attack

A local parent, who did not wish to be named, said his daughter was “traumatised” by the attack.

He said: “My daughter was in it and she was traumatised.

“She ran away and she’s safe.”

Athena Stavrou29 July 2024 14:30

