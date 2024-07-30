Southport stabbing latest: Three girls killed in knife attack named as devastated families pay tribute
Taylor Swift posts emotional tribute on Instagram as police warn name circulated online isn’t suspect
The three young girls killed in yesterday’s tragic knife attack in Southport have been named as Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine.
In tribute to Bebe, her devastated family said: “No words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe.”
Meanwhile, the family of Alice Dasilva Aguiar paid this tribute: “Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do our Princess, like we said before to you, you’re always our princess and no one would change that. Love from Your Hero Daddy and Mummy.”
Eight other children suffered stab wounds and at least two are still in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were critically injured.
The tragedy unfolded at a fully booked Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop, which quickly became something “like a horror movie”, witnesses to the stabbings have said.
Armed police detained 17-year-old boy from Banks and seized a knife in connection with the stabbings, which is not suspected to be terror-related. Merseyside Police said the motive is currently unclear, and the teenager remains in custody.
Window cleaner describes moment he heard woman screaming ‘he’s stabbing kids'
Window cleaner Joel Verite described hearing a woman screaming “he’s stabbing kids” as he drove near the dance studio in Hart Street, Southport.
Recounting the scene to Sky News, he said: “We start running towards this place where she’s talking about.
“As I’m running towards the door, there’s a car, there’s a woman in the car, and she’s screaming for me to come over.
“She’s got a child in the passenger seat, and then in the back there’s like four or five more kids, covered in blood.
“It was like a scene you’d see on a disaster film, honestly.
“I can’t even explain how horrific it was.”
Mr Verite said he carried a girl out of the car’s front passenger seat to get her to safety.
Headteacher pays tribute to victims
Jinnie Payne, headteacher of Churchtown Primary School, has paid tribute to Southport stabbing victims Alice Da Silva Aguiar and Bebe King.
“It is with great sadness that we heard the tragic news about the three children who died following yesterday’s atrocity, including Alice Da Silva Aguiar, a Year 4 pupil at Churchtown, and Bebe King, a former pupil,” Ms Payne said.
“Alice was the happiest of souls, a true ray of sunshine. She was known and loved by everyone in our school community of 700 children, a testament to her unique ability to connect with others.
“Bebe was a joyful girl, whose kindness radiated through the entire Churchtown community. During her time at the school, Bebe’s considerate nature and her love of learning shone through in everything that she did.
“Our immediate thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of both Alice and Bebe during this impossibly difficult time.
“We know that a number of other children from Churchtown were also involved in the attack, along with much-loved colleagues.
“We extend our heartfelt wishes to all those families affected by this horrific incident, including those currently in hospital or continuing to receive treatment. We sincerely hope for their swift and full recovery.”
Window cleaner describes moment he came face to face with attacker
A man who faced down the attacker at the scene of the Southport stabbings yesterday has described the moment he “locked eyes” with the knifeman.
Window cleaner Joel Verite was on his lunch break on Monday when his colleague noticed the tragedy unfolding outside.
He said: “We were just listening to music in our world, then he [his colleague] slammed on the brakes and all I can see from my side is a girl hanging from the side of her car.”
Upon approaching her, he was directed to the Hart Space where he was told someone was “killing kids over there”.
He told Sky News: “I opened the door and there’s a stairway. I shouted hello to see if anyone was there. I look up and there’s this guy with a knife.
“Maybe he didn’t realise I was going to be in there, but we locked eyes and then he scurried off.”
He added: “All I saw was a knife and I thought: ‘There are more people in there,’ and I just wanted to hurt him so bad.
“But I was scared for myself and I wanted to help people. So I came outside and I was screaming because I knew where he was.”
‘The nation’s thoughts are with you’: Words on wreath left by PM
Sir Keir Starmer visited the scene in Southport this afternoon, where he left a wreath of flowers with the following message: “To the victims, families and people of Southport, our hearts are broken, there are no words for such profound loss. The nation’s thoughts are with you.”
Alder Hey hospital gives update
Seven children were taken to Alder Hey hospital following the stabbing in Southport, the NHS trust said.
“We can confirm that seven children were brought to Alder Hey following the heartbreaking incident in Southport yesterday,” Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.
“Sadly, despite all our efforts one child has since died. The remaining children are continuing to receive treatment with two remaining in critical care but currently in a stable condition.
“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Alder Hey remain with the children, young people and their families involved in and all those affected by yesterday’s incident.
“We will continue to provide them with all the support we can at this devastating time.”
Starmer vows to get to grips with knife crime
Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to “get to grips” with high levels of knife crime in the UK as he visits Southport today.
Speaking to SkyNews Sir Keir Starmer said: “I am very worried about high levels of knife crime, and I am absolutely determined that my government will get to grips with it, but today is not the time for politics, today is the time to focus entirely on the families and on the wider community”
Southport community pulls together at darkest moment
Members of the public are embracing each other and crying together as they stand and look on at the floral tributes gathering at the top of Hart Street.
Since very early this morning, families as well as people on their own have been paying their respects at the scene.
They stand in reflective silence or speak in hushed tones, as the community of Southport pulls together while they struggle to come to terms with yesterday’s horror.
Devastated paramedics pay respects at scene
Ambulance staff have been breaking down in tears as they held each other and paid their respects at the scene of the tragic scene in Southport.
Crying could be heard, as visibly upset paramedics walked together to lay floral tributes at the top of Hart Street.
They hugged each other and could be heard commenting on how difficult it was to return to the scene after the horrific incident unfolded yesterday.
Sir Keir Starmer met with anger as he visits scene
Sir Keir Starmer has laid flowers at the scene in tribute to those attacked in Southport and their loved ones, as angry members of the crowd shouted at him.
The prime minister walked with a bouquet to the top of Hart Street, where the horrific incident unfolded yesterday. He placed them among the many floral tributes piling up at the scene.
As he turned to walk back to his convoy, members of the crowd began to heckle Sir Keir, shouting “when are you going to change” and “our children are dying because of you” and “how many more”.
The shouts grew in number and volume as the PM was hurried back into his car before it quickly sped off from the scene.
PM gives first responders his personal thanks
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer shook the hands of firefighters and ambulance staff during a visit to Southport police station and told them he wanted to give a personal thank you.
He said: “I know you would go and face any situation that was put in front of you, you do it every day.
“But there’s no pretending that what you dealt with yesterday was ordinary or just a usual response. It was really, really difficult. I just wanted to say a personal thank you to each of you, that’s why I wanted to shake each of your hands, for what you did yesterday.
“I’m incredibly proud of what you did.
“I’m amazed, but not surprised, that you’re in today, carrying on with your duties.
“I really want you to focus on the fact that there are children today alive because of what you did yesterday. That is incredible. It’s what you do every day but it’s the most difficult of circumstances.
“I don’t want you to think for a minute the rest of the country has not seen that.”