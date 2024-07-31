Southport stabbing latest: 39 police officers hurt as van set on fire by suspected EDL supporters
Taylor Swift posts emotional tribute on Instagram as police warn name circulated online isn’t suspect behind dance class attack
Riot police are on the scene at a mosque in Southport, as angry crowds throw bricks and set off fireworks after a number of children were stabbed in a Taylor Swift themed dance class.
Officers are believed to have sustained injuries as chaotic scenes unfold with men, several wearing balaclavas, throw loose bits of masonry and shout “England until I die”.
A police van has been set on fire while men in balaclavas were pushed back by officers, with one suffering a suspected broken nose.
Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss says: “There has been much speculation and hypothesis around the status of a 17-year-old male who is currently in police custody, and some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets.”
The three young girls killed in yesterday’s tragic knife attack have been named as Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine.
Eight other children suffered stab wounds and at least two are still in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were critically injured.
Armed police detained 17-year-old boy from Banks and seized a knife in connection with the stabbings, which is not suspected to be terror-related.
Footage shows person pacing outside house raided by armed police after Southport stabbings
Footage has emerged of a person pacing outside a house later raided by armed police after three children were killed in a stabbing at a dance class in Southport.
Doorbell camera video appears to show the individual, dressed in a green hoody and face mask, circling the front door of a property just a 15 minute drive from Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop, where three children were fatally stabbed and five other youngsters critically injured.
ITV, who obtained the footage, reported locals saw police raid the same house around two hours later.
Footage shows person pacing outside house raided by police after Southport stabbings
A man in a green hoody is seen circling outside a suburban home before it was raided two hours later by police
Starmer: Rioters will feel full force of law
Sir Keir Starmer said rioters in Southport on Tuesday evening had “hijacked” a vigil for victims and would “feel the full force of the law”.
Writing on X, Sir Keir said: “The people of Southport are reeling after the horror inflicted on them yesterday.
“They deserve our support and our respect. Those who have hijacked the vigil for the victims with violence and thuggery have insulted the community as it grieves.”
Home secretary Yvette Cooper described the rioting outside a mosque in Southport as “violent attacks from thugs on the streets”, which she branded “appalling”.
Ms Cooper told broadcasters that she saw a community “coming together” during her visit to Southport on Tuesday, and thanked police for their “heroism”.
She added: “That is why it is so appalling to now see those same police facing violent attacks from thugs on the streets who have no respect for a grieving community.
“It is a total disgrace. Frankly, this is a time when everyone should be showing respect for a community and for the police.”
At least 39 police officers injured in Southport
The number of police officers injured in last night’s Southport riots has risen to 39, according to emergency services.
The unrest began after a peaceful vigil for the victims of Monday’s knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in the Merseyside seaside town.
Merseyside Police said “a large group of people – believed to be supporters of the English Defence League” - began to throw items towards a local mosque at around 7.45pm, before clashes erupted with police.
Prime minister Keir Starmer said the rioters in Southport on Tuesday evening had “hijacked” a vigil for victims and would “feel the full force of the law”.
North West Ambulance Service said in an update on Twitter that 37 officers were hurt during the violent disorder, of whom 27 were taken to hospital while 12 were treated and discharged at the scene.
The ambulance service said its personnel finally stood down from the major incident at 1.25am.
The shocking events at Southport brought a wave of familiar dread – here’s what I want the families to know
Rioters will face full force of the law, says Starmer
Violence against police in Southport after three girls were killed in a knife attack has been condemned, as Sir Keir Starmer said rioters would “feel the full force of the law”.
The prime minister said rioters in Southport on Tuesday evening had “hijacked” a vigil for victims and would “feel the full force of the law”.
Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Sir Keir said: “The people of Southport are reeling after the horror inflicted on them yesterday.
“They deserve our support and our respect. Those who have hijacked the vigil for the victims with violence and thuggery have insulted the community as it grieves.”
Major incident declared as 22 police officers treated by ambulance service
The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) has declared a major incident after 22 police officers have been treated for injuries and 11 of those officers have been taken to hospital.
In a series of tweets, NWAS said: “This evening we have been responding to the disturbance on St Luke’s Road in Southport, following a protest. A high number of resources, including 10 ambulances, on-call doctors, and our hazardous area response team (HART) attended the scene.
“We have treated 22 police officers and so far, 11 of those have been taken to hospital. Due to the high number of resources required at scene and the ongoing disturbance, NWAS declared a major incident at approximately 23:00. Follow @MerseyPolice for the latest updates.”
Everything we know about Southport stabbing as three children killed
Three children have been killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport.
A nine-year-old girl has become the third victim, with Merseyside Police saying the youngster died in the early hours of Tuesday morning following the deaths of two other girls, aged six and seven.
Five other children remain in critical condition in hospital with stab injuries, while two adults who are believed to have tried to protect the young victims remain critically ill.
Everything we know about Southport stabbing as three children killed
Armed officers detained a man and seized a knife after attending Hart Street in Southport on Monday
Police issue update on riots in Southport
