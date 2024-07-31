✕ Close Police at scene of Southport stabbings as children among injured

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Riot police are on the scene at a mosque in Southport, as angry crowds throw bricks and set off fireworks after a number of children were stabbed in a Taylor Swift themed dance class.

Officers are believed to have sustained injuries as chaotic scenes unfold with men, several wearing balaclavas, throw loose bits of masonry and shout “England until I die”.

A police van has been set on fire while men in balaclavas were pushed back by officers, with one suffering a suspected broken nose.

Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss says: “There has been much speculation and hypothesis around the status of a 17-year-old male who is currently in police custody, and some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets.”

The three young girls killed in yesterday’s tragic knife attack have been named as Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine.

Eight other children suffered stab wounds and at least two are still in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were critically injured.

Armed police detained 17-year-old boy from Banks and seized a knife in connection with the stabbings, which is not suspected to be terror-related.

Have you been affected by this incident? Email athena.stavrou@independent.co.uk