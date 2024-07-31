Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1722455678

Southport protests latest: Far right protesters throw flares towards Downing Street and clash with riot police

Police warn false claims about suspect had fuelled disorder in Southport on Tuesday night

Tara Cobham
In Southport
,Barney Davis,Holly Evans,Athena Stavrou
Wednesday 31 July 2024 20:54
Close
Protesters hurl bricks and bottles at police in Southport in ugly scenes

Right-wing demonstrators have thrown flares towards Downing Street and a statue of Winston Churchill as they clash with riot police in the second night of unrest.

A few hundred protesters joined the “Enough is Enough” march in Whitehall on Wednesday evening in the wake of the tragic knife attack and subsequent riots in Southport.

The crowd were heard chanting “Rule Britannia”, “save our kids” and “stop the boats” as they attempted to leave the pavement opposite Downing Street in defiance of strict Metropolitan Police conditions on the protest.

It comes after Merseyside Police made four arrests after violent disorder broke out on the streets of Southport last night, with far-right protesters throwing bricks and bottles outside a mosque.

Police accused individuals who do not live in Merseyside or care about its people for using lies and disinformation around the identity of the knifeman in Monday’s attack “to bring violence and disorder to our streets”.

A 17-year-old who is from Lancashire and was born in Cardiff but has not been named because of his age, remains in custody having been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Have you been affected by this incident? Email athena.stavrou@independent.co.uk

1722455678

Quiet in Southport as unrest breaks out in London

The Independent’s Barney Davis is in Southport where things are looking quiet tonight after two days of intense sadness and chaos.

Fears of another riot this evening have not materialised as the town returns to its usual quiet as it continues to mourn the victims of Monday’s knife attack.

Athena Stavrou31 July 2024 20:54
1722454812

More arrests

The Independent’s Holly Evans reports from Whitehall:

Another group of men wearing England flags have now been arrested as another brawl emerges, with one woman seen being detained.

Lots of people are on the ground and a distressed woman is screaming “leave him alone”.

(The Independent)
Athena Stavrou31 July 2024 20:40
1722454672

Helicopter seen over Whitehall as protest continues

A helicopter has been seen hovering over tonight’s right-wing protest in Whitehall.

The Independent’s Holly Evans is at the scene and said there is lots of angry shouting as another police line is formed, with several chanting Tommy Robinson’s name.

The crowd has signifcantly lessened however but small pockets of violence have continued to break out

Athena Stavrou31 July 2024 20:37
1722453965

Watch: Flares set off on Churchill statue as protesters clash with riot police near Downing Street

Flares set off on Churchill statue as protesters clash with riot police near Downing Street
Athena Stavrou31 July 2024 20:26
1722453838

Police form second line

The Independent’s Holly Evans reports from Whitehall:

Police are now forming a second line outside the Cabinet Office after a group of protesters dashed out and made their way past the Women of World War II statue.

Lots of jeering and shouts of ‘traitors’ to the officers, as well as chants of ‘how many kids’.

A group of tourists, who appear to have been caught in the middle have been ushered to one side with the young daughter crying ‘mum what’s going on’

Athena Stavrou31 July 2024 20:23
1722453363

Pictured: Riot police arrest right-wing protesters

The Independent’s Holly Evans reports from Whitehall:

A number of people now being arrested, with one man shouting: “how can you arrest me? I love this country, how can you arrest me?”

(Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)
(Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)
(Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)
Athena Stavrou31 July 2024 20:16
1722452965

More than a dozen detained

More than a dozen protesters have been detained by police on Whitehall.

Officers led many of the men away in handcuffs.

A police helicopter is flying over Downing Street amid the unrest.

Athena Stavrou31 July 2024 20:09
1722452922

Flares and smashed glass heard at protest

The Independent’s Holly Evans reports from Whitehall:

Riot police have gotten themselves ready after a scuffle broke out, with flares being set off to loud cheers.

Chants of ‘how many kids’ and ‘tommy robinson’ are being repeated. Another fight has since broken out with smashed glass heard.

Athena Stavrou31 July 2024 20:08
1722452880

Police and protesters fall to ground

 The Independent’s Holly Evans reports from Whitehall:

A number of people have now been detained by the police, with one group of protesters and police falling to the ground.

Several protesters, some who have travelled as far as Swindon, can be heard chanting ‘traitors’ at the police, while another pocket can be heard shouting ‘Tommy Tommy Robinson’.

A large police presence including a helicopter are surrounding Downing Street, with empty beer cans already littering the floor.

(The Independent)
Athena Stavrou31 July 2024 20:08
1722452471

More pictures from Whitehall

(Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)
(Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)
(Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)
Athena Stavrou31 July 2024 20:01

