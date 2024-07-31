✕ Close Protesters hurl bricks and bottles at police in Southport in ugly scenes

Right-wing demonstrators have thrown flares towards Downing Street and a statue of Winston Churchill as they clash with riot police in the second night of unrest.

A few hundred protesters joined the “Enough is Enough” march in Whitehall on Wednesday evening in the wake of the tragic knife attack and subsequent riots in Southport.

The crowd were heard chanting “Rule Britannia”, “save our kids” and “stop the boats” as they attempted to leave the pavement opposite Downing Street in defiance of strict Metropolitan Police conditions on the protest.

It comes after Merseyside Police made four arrests after violent disorder broke out on the streets of Southport last night, with far-right protesters throwing bricks and bottles outside a mosque.

Police accused individuals who do not live in Merseyside or care about its people for using lies and disinformation around the identity of the knifeman in Monday’s attack “to bring violence and disorder to our streets”.

A 17-year-old who is from Lancashire and was born in Cardiff but has not been named because of his age, remains in custody having been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

