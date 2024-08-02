✕ Close Southport stabbing suspect arrives at Liverpool court charged with murder of children

Sir Keir Starmer has put police forces on an emergency footing in case of more riots and violence by the far right.

The prime minister condemned the “tiny, mindless minority in society’’ after far-right groups caused scenes of chaos in London, Hartlepool and Southport.

He said the community in Southport “had to suffer twice” after the stabbings that killed three children and left 10 other people injured.

Police forces will be able to share resources and intelligence with national teams following known far-right activists, Sir Keir announced.

It comes after a 17-year-old boy who is charged with the murders of three girls killed in the knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport was identified.

The media may report that the suspect is Axel Rudakubana, the Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC ruled at Liverpool Crown Court.

The teenager, from Banks in Lancashire, was charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

