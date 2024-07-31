Southport stabbing latest: 39 police officers hurt as van set on fire by suspected EDL supporters
Taylor Swift posts emotional tribute on Instagram as police warn name circulated online isn’t suspect behind dance class attack
At least 39 police officers have been injured in clashes outside a mosque in Southport, as angry crowds of suspected English Defence League supporters threw bricks and set off fireworks.
The unrest followed a peaceful vigil for the victims of Monday’s shocking attack in which multiple children were stabbed – three fatally – in a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.
A police van was set on fire on Tuesday night while men in balaclavas were pushed back by officers, with 27 officers requiring hospital treatment.
Earlier, Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss said: “There has been much speculation and hypothesis around the status of a 17-year-old male who is currently in police custody, and some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets.”
The three young girls killed in Monday’s tragic knife attack have been named as Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine.
Eight other children suffered stab wounds and at least two are still in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were critically injured.
Armed police detained 17-year-old boy from Banks and seized a knife in connection with the stabbings, which is not suspected to be terror-related.
Merseyside police and crime commissioner: EDL used the Southport stabbing to ‘whip up hatred’
Merseyside’s police and crime commissioner Emily Spurrell has said there is a “strong feeling” that members of the English Defence League have used the Southport stabbing to “whip up hatred”.
Ms Spurrell told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that the “violence and abuse” towards police officers on Tuesday was “utterly abhorrent and completely unacceptable”.
She said: “(Merseyside Police) will be reviewing the footage of exactly who was there last night, they have been monitoring the online activity as well, trying to understand who was doing what.
“They have said that they believe it was members of the English Defence League (EDL), they don’t believe it was individuals from the local area.
“There is a strong feeling that there are individuals like the EDL, who have been using this incredibly tragic event to whip up hatred, incite violence, and that’s the result of what we saw last night.
“There is a strong sense that this is people who have come from out-of-area simply to create violence and abuse against officers and towards a community who are not in any way accepting of this behaviour.”
Southport MP: Riots happened because of ‘propaganda and lies’ about identity of attacker
Patrick Hurley, the MP for Southport said the riots in the town on Tuesday night occurred because of the “propaganda and lies” spread on social media about the identity of the attacker.
He told Times Radio: “Because of the propaganda and the lies that were being spread around on social media from within minutes of the news breaking on Monday afternoon about the tragic incident.
“We’d had all sorts of lies being spread and misinformation being spread about the alleged perpetrator and some people with the best of intentions then they tried to rebut this, they tried to argue back, but all that happens is you’re just amplifying people’s false messaging.”
He added: “This misinformation doesn’t just exist on people’s internet browsers and on people’s phones. It has real world impact.
“And what happened is that the real world impact of that was that we then had hundreds of people descending on the town, descending on Southport from outside of the area, intent on causing trouble, either because they believe what they’ve written, or because they are bad faith actors who wrote it in the first place, in the hope of causing community division.”
‘Police officers should be going home at the end of our shifts. Not to hospital’
Chairman of Merseyside Police Federation Chris McGlade said: “Merseyside is reeling from an unimaginable tragedy. An incident that has left us all shocked as human beings. We are equally shocked as police officers.
“The very same courageous officers who are themselves trying to come to terms with what has happened in Southport this week came under a sustained and vicious attack last night.
“It is utterly disgusting that more than 50 police officers were injured. Brave colleagues have been left with fractures, lacerations, a suspected broken nose and concussion. I utterly condemn the actions of these mindless and violent thugs - and they will be brought to justice for their actions.
“The federation are supporting our injured colleagues at this horrific time and send them our best wishes - as I know the rest of the country will do.
“Police officers are not robots. We are mothers and fathers. Sons and daughters. Husbands, wives and partners.
“We should be going home at the end of our shifts. Not to hospital.”
Police must be given space to focus on ‘important investigation’, says housing minister
Matthew Pennycook has said the police in Southport must be given space to “focus on the important investigation” into a stabbing attack which saw three children killed in Southport.
The housing minister described the riots that took place in the wake of the attack as “despicable”, saying those responsible will face the “full force of the law”.
He told Sky News: “I think it’s absolutely appalling, if I’m honest. The community in Southport is reeling from the horrific events two days ago. From what I can see, they’re trying to come together to support each other, to care for the families of the loved ones who have been killed.
“And to have that space for them to process the trauma, to grieve, overshadowed by this violence and disorder, I think, is completely despicable.”
Mr Pennycook added: “The police, who should be focusing on the criminal investigation that needs to take place into the incident, need to not be at the end of violence and abuse, but focus on that important investigation.”
Asked why prime minister Sir Keir Starmer was heckled while paying his respects in Southport yesterday, the housing minister said: “I can’t speak to the reasons why he was heckled. But I think from what I saw of the footage and what I heard of the response, he was warmly welcomed.
“And I think it was absolutely right that he go to Southport to pay his respects.”
Southport MP: Vile thugs hijacked the worst atrocity in our town’s memory
The MP for Southport has spoken movingly of the thousands who came out to pay tribute at a peaceful vigil for the three girls killed in a “ferocious” knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class, Archie Mitchell reports.
Labour’s Patrick Hurley said the vigil showed “the real Southport”, contrasting it with the hundreds of far-right thugs who descended on the town to attack police officers and throw bricks at a local mosque.
“We had hundreds of people descend on Southport intent on causing trouble,” Mr Hurley told Times Radio.
He lashed out at lies and misinformation spread about the perpetrator of the attack, adding that “this is a swirling morass of lies, propaganda and people being given the platform to say the most vile things in the most vile circumstances”.
And Mr Hurley added: “The police they were attacking last night, they were the very same first responders and emergency services that had just gone through possibly the most traumatic day of their lives the day before.”
Rioters must face ‘full force of the law'
Southport MP Patrick Hurley has said rioters must face the “full force of the law”.
Mr Hurley told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “These were thugs who got the train in, these were not the people from Southport.
“They were using the horrific incident on Monday, the deaths of three little kiddies, for their own political purposes and actually to attack the very same first responders and the very same police, who had been on the scene on Monday, were then being pelted with bricks the day after by these thugs.
“There’s no way to describe that other than to say it’s utterly reprehensible and we must identify these people and make sure that the full force of the law is down against them.”
He went on: “These people are utterly disrespecting the families of the dead and injured children and utterly disrespecting the town.”
Southport MP condemns ‘beered-up thugs’ who attacked mosque
Southport MP Patrick Hurley has condemned “beered-up thugs” who threw bricks towards a mosque.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Even if this lad, the 17-year-old, turns out to be Muslim, under no circumstances does that justify any attack on a mosque by anybody at all.
“Not least these beered-up thugs who have descended on the town last night intent on causing trouble.
“We all have to stand against that and Southport will not accept this.
“Southport will unite against this sort of thing.”
Parent of girl at attack calls for end to the violence on the streets
A parent whose daughter was at the dance class when the attack happened has called for an end to the riots.
Posting on X from the account HightownJFL, they wrote: “No matter what your political views are, they are not the problem. Please, for the sake of the poor victims and their families, STOP THE VIOLENCE.”
Window cleaner Joel Verite detailed how he "locked eyes" with the 17-year-old suspect in an interview with Sky News today (30 July). "I just wanted to hurt him so bad, but at the same time I was scared," Mr Verite said.
