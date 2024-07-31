✕ Close Protesters hurl bricks and bottles at police in Southport in ugly scenes

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

At least 39 police officers have been injured in clashes outside a mosque in Southport, as angry crowds of suspected English Defence League supporters threw bricks and set off fireworks.

The unrest followed a peaceful vigil for the victims of Monday’s shocking attack in which multiple children were stabbed – three fatally – in a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

A police van was set on fire on Tuesday night while men in balaclavas were pushed back by officers, with 27 officers requiring hospital treatment.

Earlier, Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss said: “There has been much speculation and hypothesis around the status of a 17-year-old male who is currently in police custody, and some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets.”

The three young girls killed in Monday’s tragic knife attack have been named as Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine.

Eight other children suffered stab wounds and at least two are still in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were critically injured.

Armed police detained 17-year-old boy from Banks and seized a knife in connection with the stabbings, which is not suspected to be terror-related.

Have you been affected by this incident? Email athena.stavrou@independent.co.uk