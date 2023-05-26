Two arrested after boy, 17, stabbed to death in Sheffield

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have arrested two men on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old was fatally stabbed.

The incident happened in the Crookes area of Sheffield on Thursday evening, South Yorkshire Police said.

In a statement, the force said: “A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager died following an assault in Crookes, Sheffield this evening (Thursday May 25).

“There are a high number of uniformed officers in the area carrying out initial inquiries, and a number of road closures and cordons remain in place.

“Two men are in custody after being detained on suspicion of murder.”

Det Ch Insp Joanne Kemp said: “We know how concerning this incident will be for the local community and residents across the city and I want to reassure the public that our enquiries into the incident continue at pace.

“Our officers are working around the clock to piece together the circumstances of what happened last night, which sadly led to a teenager losing his life.

“There continues to be a high number of uniformed officers in the area today carrying out enquiries, and there are also a number of road closures and police cordons in place.

“If you see our officers around the area then please don’t hesitate to stop and speak to them - we’re here to help and support you.”