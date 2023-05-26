Jump to content

Two arrested after boy, 17, stabbed to death in Sheffield

The death is reported to have been a stabbing

Tom Wilkinson
Friday 26 May 2023 09:34
Police have arrested two men on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old was fatally stabbed.

The incident happened in the Crookes area of Sheffield on Thursday evening, South Yorkshire Police said.

In a statement, the force said: “A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager died following an assault in Crookes, Sheffield this evening (Thursday May 25).

“There are a high number of uniformed officers in the area carrying out initial inquiries, and a number of road closures and cordons remain in place.

“Two men are in custody after being detained on suspicion of murder.”

Det Ch Insp Joanne Kemp said: “We know how concerning this incident will be for the local community and residents across the city and I want to reassure the public that our enquiries into the incident continue at pace.

“Our officers are working around the clock to piece together the circumstances of what happened last night, which sadly led to a teenager losing his life.

“There continues to be a high number of uniformed officers in the area today carrying out enquiries, and there are also a number of road closures and police cordons in place.

“If you see our officers around the area then please don’t hesitate to stop and speak to them - we’re here to help and support you.”

