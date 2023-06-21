For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Armed police have rushed to a stabbing at a London hospital as it went into partial lockdown.

Ambulance chiefs say at least two people were hurt in what was said to be a “major incident” at Central Middlesex Hospital.

Some hospital patients were told to stay in their rooms and one man was arrested.

An air ambulance was sent to the hospital site, as officers were said to be carrying out a search.

A visitor at the hospital, near Acton in west London, tweeted: “I am at Middlesex Central hospital in the dialysis unit and we’re sheltering in safe rooms. Armed policemen are on the scene, being described as a ‘major incident’.”

Brent police wrote: “ We’re aware of an incident at Central Middlesex Hospital in Brent. Armed officers are among those responding.”

Mark Thewlis tweeted: “My partner is in lockdown situation. Person still at large by all accounts.

“Police with guns swarming hospital now. Partner been advised to stay locked in room with colleagues/patients.”

A few minutes later he added: “OK, they’ve been safely evacuated and one person has been detained by all accounts.”

London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs the hosptial, urged people to follow any instructions given by police.

The Metropolitan Police described events as “an incident involving a patient”, but could not say what had happened.

