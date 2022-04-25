A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after four people were found stabbed to death at a home in southeast London.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at a home in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, at about 1.40am on Monday.

Officers forced entry to the property, where they found four people suffering suspected stab injuries inside.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, all four people - three women and a man - were pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to a south London police station, where he remains in custody.

It is thought all five people were known to each other and officers are in the process of contacting next of kin.

Detectives continue to investigate to establish the circumstances and post-mortem examinations are set to be arranged.