Man arrested on suspicion of murder after four stabbed to death at home in Southwark
Three women and man found dead after police called to reports of disturbance
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after four people were found stabbed to death at a home in southeast London.
Police were called to reports of a disturbance at a home in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, at about 1.40am on Monday.
Officers forced entry to the property, where they found four people suffering suspected stab injuries inside.
Despite the efforts of emergency services, all four people - three women and a man - were pronounced dead at the scene.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to a south London police station, where he remains in custody.
It is thought all five people were known to each other and officers are in the process of contacting next of kin.
Detectives continue to investigate to establish the circumstances and post-mortem examinations are set to be arranged.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.