Bradford City Council has been stripped of control of its children’s services following the murder of 16-month-old Star Hobson, it has been announced.

The department has been heavily criticised for not doing more to protect the tot, who was killed by her mother’s partner Savannah Brockhill in September 2020.

Five different family members and friends raised concerns with the authority about the toddler’s home life before she was killed by the 28-year-old security guard.

But, each time, the authority concluded that the youngster was safe living with her mother Frankie Smith and Brockhill.

The department will now be taken over by a specially created independent trust following a recommendations to education secretary Nadhim Zahawi by the Children’s Services Commissioner in Bradford.

Mr Zahawi said: "Keeping vulnerable children safe from harm is non-negotiable. Where a council is not meeting its duty to do this, we will take action to protect children and put their needs first.

"It's clear from the recommendations made by the commissioner in Bradford that the council needs support to improve and so I'm pleased that Bradford Council have agreed to establish a new trust that will bring positive change for the council and independent oversight that drives improvements.

"This is an important moment for children and families in Bradford, and for social workers and other professionals who want to create meaningful and effective relationships with them.”

The new not-for-profit trust will be owned by the council but operate at arms-length under the control of an entirely independent chair and board of directors.

Brockhill was jailed for life at Bradford Crown Court in December for murdering the toddler at her home in Keighley, West Yorkshire.

She was ordered to serve a minimum of 25 years in prison, while Smith, 20, was given an eight-year sentence for allowing her daughter's death.

The announcement that the authority would have its powers removed came just hours after a potentially explosive report into the contact the authority had with Star’s family before her death was indefinitely put back.

The Local Child Safeguarding Practice Review was put back because of the mass of evidence that the authors are having to work through.