Court told Stephen Bear made more than £22,300 from OnlyFans revenge pornography

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Stephen Bear gained £22,300 profit from his OnlyFans revenge pornography video, a court heard.

The 34-year-old walked out of prison on January 14, having served 10 and a half months for sharing a private film of him having sex with his ex-girlfriend, The Only Way Is Essex star Georgia Harrison, on the website.

The winner of Celebrity Big Brother 2016 was jailed on March 3 last year after being found guilty of voyeurism and of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

At Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, Bear was found to have profited £22,305.46 from the CCTV footage of the two having sex in a garden on August 2 2020.

The defendant plainly intended that that material would be placed onto his OnlyFans account Judge Christopher Morgan

At the time, Bear was posing as “a billionaire” on his Twitter and YouTube accounts but was “in fact heavily overdrawn”, Essex Police financial investigator Laura Mackenzie told the court.

Prosecutor Andrew Bousfield added “despite pretending to be a billionaire, his most valuable asset at the time was selling sexual videos”.

His main asset at the time was £60,000 in owning his house, the court heard.

His OnlyFans subscriber count was said to have jumped 43% as a result of the video, from 1,061 when it was uploaded on November 8 2020 to 1,883 by the time his OnlyFans account was de-activated on December 8.

The footage was available to subscribers behind a 9.99 dollar (£7.84) paywall on his profile ‘@hollywoodbear’.

There was said to have been a “jump up” in the 9.99 dollar purchases when the footage started “go viral” and Ms Harrison became aware of it.

A total of 273 subscribers purchased the video and, following the standard 20% cut to OnlyFans, this earned him £1,650.98, the court heard.

After the video was posted he adjusted his subscription fee, from a range of 7.50 dollars (£5.89) to 50 dollars (£39.28).

Through extra subscribers drawn in by the video, he was found to have earned £15,440.28, on top of the £1,650.98 earned through the paywall, Ms Mackenzie told the court.

Calculations on how much Bear earned from the video were debated during the hearing, and the judge noted that this was troubled by the convicted sex offender refusing take the stand and provide evidence.

Judge Christopher Morgan accepted Ms Mackenzie’s valuation of his profits, and acknowledged it was difficult to deduce precisely what each new subscriber sought when they joined his account after the video’s release.

He said: “He had, by the time the account had been set up, filmed himself and Georgia Harrison, that material being the subject of the criminal charges that he faced.

“The defendant plainly intended that that material would be placed onto his OnlyFans account.”

The court has not been able to contact Ms Harrison because she is currently in South Africa on this year’s Love Island: All Stars, where former contests return to the show.

The hearing has been adjourned to March 4 after the show has finished.