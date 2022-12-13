For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Reality star Stephen Bear has been found guilty of sharing a video of him having sex with his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison on the website OnlyFans.

The Celebrity Big Brother winner and Ms Harrison were captured having sex on CCTV cameras in Bear’s garden on August 2, 2020, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

The prosecution said that the sex at Bear‘s home in Loughton, in Essex, was consensual but that Ms Harrison, who has waived her right to anonymity, did not know that they were being recorded.

Bear had denied all charges, but on Tuesday, a jury found him guilty by unanimous verdicts of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

He was found guilty by a majority verdict of 10 jurors to two of voyeurism.

Reality TV star Stephen Bear arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court, Essex (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Harrison attended Chelmsford Crown Court with her mother to hear the verdicts of the jury.

After the guilty verdicts were returned, Bear said in court: “My barrister said not to...

“In my opinion from the very beginning it was never a fair trial, what the press said against me.

“I was fighting a losing battle and it is what it is.”

Judge Christopher Morgan told the defendant: “Thank you for that observation.”

Georgia Harrison attends the trial of Stephen Bear at Chelmsford Crown Court (GC Images)

The reality star, who has appeared on The Only Way Is Essex and Love Island, told an earlier court hearing that when Bear showed her the footage she told him “never to send” it to anyone and “made it plain how upset she would be if he did”, said Jacqueline Carey KC, prosecuting.

The complainant said she saw Bear send the footage to someone on WhatsApp later that day, and that later that year she was made aware that it was circulating online.

Ms Carey said that Bear uploaded the footage “either himself or had it uploaded to OnlyFans and profited financially”.

Bear, who has appeared on Ex On The Beach, said that he deleted the video on August 2, 2020, and did not send it to others.

Asked about footage being uploaded to his OnlyFans page, he said: “I don’t know of any video being uploaded.” Jurors heard how Bear had earned £40,000 from OnlyFans and more than £2,000 from the video in question.

During her closing speech to the jury, Jacqueline Carey KC described Bear as a “self-obsessed show-off” after he bragged from the witness stand about sleeping with models and a fellow TV personality.

She said: “He broadcast their private sexual lives in open court and gave no thought to their privacy at all. If it gets him fame, money, notoriety or trending on Twitter he will say whatever he wants, he will do whatever he wants and distribute whatever he wants.

“The prosecution are not asking you to convict Stephen Bear because he sleeps with women and doesn’t call them back. As ungentlemanly as it is, that is not what he is charged with.

“He is not charged with being a self-obsessed show-off. The prosecution are asking you to convict him because the evidence proves he is guilty.”