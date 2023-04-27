Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nursing union’s strike plans for May 2 would be unlawful, High Court judge rules

Health Secretary Steve Barclay took legal action against the union.

Tom Pilgrim
Thursday 27 April 2023 12:17
General Secretary of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Pat Cullen (centre) joins nurses outside the High Court in central London, where the Government brought a challenge over the planned strike action by the RCN (James Manning/PA)
General Secretary of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Pat Cullen (centre) joins nurses outside the High Court in central London, where the Government brought a challenge over the planned strike action by the RCN (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Strike action planned by the Royal College of Nursing for May 2 has been called off after a High Court judge ruled it would be unlawful.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay secured the court’s interim declaration after “regretfully” bringing legal action against part of the trade union’s proposed walkout in a long-running dispute over pay.

Lawyers representing RCN did not attended a hearing in London on Thursday to face the Government’s accusations that strike action beyond the end of May 1 has “no democratic legitimacy”.

RCN members working in the NHS in England at workplaces with a strike mandate are preparing to take 48-hour industrial action from 8pm or the start of the night shift on April 30.

Mr Barclay previously said NHS Employers – which represents National Health Service employers in England – had contacted him asking him to check the legality of the action because the organisation believes the strike mandate runs out on May 1.

In his ruling, Mr Justice Linden concluded that a six-month period in which industrial action can be taken following the RCN balloting members last year expires at midnight on Monday.

Speaking outside the Royal Courts of Justice after the judgement, Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen said the union would no longer strike on May 2, but would continue with the planned action on April 30 and May 1.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in