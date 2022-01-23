Four teenagers arrested after boy, 16, stabbed to death in Stretford
Suspects, aged between 15 and 17, held on suspicion of murder as victim’s ‘family left devastated’
Four teenagers have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Greater Manchester.
The victim was found with stab wounds in Thirlmere Avenue, Stretford, shortly before 7pm on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital but he died shortly afterwards, police said.
Four boys aged between 15 and 17 are being held on suspicion of murder after warrants were carried out overnight in Stretford, Old Trafford and Hulme.
A large cordon remains in place around the scene, where officers are conducting extra patrols.
Further cordons are also in place in relation to police activity overnight as investigators continue with their enquiries.
Superintendent John Harris, of Greater Manchester Police, said: “Tonight a family has been left devastated by this tragic news and our thoughts go out to them at this most shocking and upsetting time.
“Specially-trained officers will be there to support the boy’s loved ones, and extra patrols will remain in the area of this fatal attack so that the local community can speak to us about any concerns or information they may have.
“These are the very early stages of what is now a murder investigation, and a team of detectives will be working throughout the night and into tomorrow, and we will be following-up a number of different lines of enquiry we have to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting incident 2529 of 22/01/2022.
Details can be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.