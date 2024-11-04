Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg admits domestic abuse

Hogg appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Monday.

Sarah Ward
Monday 04 November 2024 13:40
Stuart Hogg appeared at court on Monday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Stuart Hogg appeared at court on Monday (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Former Scotland rugby international Stuart Hogg has admitted abusing his estranged wife over the course of five years.

Hogg, 32, had been due to stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Monday but pleaded guilty to a single charge when he appeared at the court.

The father-of-four arrived at Selkirk Sheriff Court accompanied by his parents and admitted a single charge of domestic abuse against his estranged wife, Gillian Hogg, between 2019 and 2024.

The ex-Scotland captain who plays for French club Montpellier, will be sentenced on December 5 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

