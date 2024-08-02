Sunderland riot latest: Far-right mob attack police station and surround mosque
Teenager from Banks charged with murders of Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
A police station has been set alight amid riots in Sunderland as a far-right mob surrounded a mosque and chanted Islamophobic slogans.
Emergency services were seen rushing to the old Sunderland Central Police Office, where flames engulfed part of the building.
Northumbria Police have yet to confirm this, but said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that its officers had been “subjected to serious violence”.
Elsewhere, there was a standoff between police and protesters outside a mosque on Sunderland’s St Mark’s Road.
The protests follow misinformation on social media about the attack on Monday in Southport, in which Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, were killed. Axel Rudakubana, 17, has been charged with the murders.
Sir Keir Starmer has put police forces on an emergency footing as more far-right protests are planned over the weekend after the killing of three children in Southport. At least 35 far-right protests have been advertised online, many posts containing phrases such as “enough is enough” or “save our kids”.
Have you been affected by this incident? Email tara.cobham@independent.co.uk
Sunderland police station set on fire as riots grip the city
Watch: Sunderland police station set on fire as riots grip the city
Rioters in Sunderland have set fire to a police station as far-right demonstrations continue across the country in the wake of the Southport attack. Groups were seen throwing beer barrels at police in the northeast city, as well as setting a car alight, as hundreds of protesters gathered, some in balaclavas and others draped in England flags. Northumbria Police are yet to confirm the blaze at the police station, but said in a post on X that its officers had been “subjected to serious violence” on Friday night (2 August).
Home Sec issues statement on latest violence in Sunderland
Sunderland MP brands rioters as ‘criminal thugs'
Sunderland Central MP Lewis Atkinson said he was appalled by the violent scenes, which he described as “criminal thuggery”.
Sunderland police station on fire
A police station in Sunderland city centre has been set on fire, according to multiple videos posted on social media.
Northumbria Police have yet to confirm this, but said in a post on X that its officers had been “subjected to serious violence”.
The post added: “The scenes that we are seeing are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Ensuring the public’s safety is our utmost priority.”
Disorder in Sunderland as hundreds of rioters draped in England flags gather
Disorder in Sunderland as hundreds of rioters draped in England flags gather
Rioters battled police in the streets of Sunderland city centre following a planned protest linked to the Southport knife attack on Friday 2 August. Hundreds of people gathered in Keel Square, many of them draped in England flags, at around 7pm. Members of the crowd chanted in support of Tommy Robinson, while others shouted insults about Islam. Mounted police followed the march, along with officers in vans who battled their way through traffic to keep up. Some protesters descended into violence, setting an overturned car on fire, while others targeted a mosque.
Downing Street lit up in pink
Downing Street was lit up in pink in remembrance of the three girls killed in the Southport attack.
In pictures: Sunderland protests
A police officer deployed to keep order in Sunderland commented: “That was bad tonight.
“I feel really bad for the council – they’ve spent all this money doing up the new square for this to happen.”
Great aunt remembers ‘sweetest child'
The great aunt of a girl killed in the Southport stabbings has paid tribute to her as “the sweetest child”.
Jean Stevenson told BBC News that she had been teaching Elsie Dot Stancombe to sew, and how excited she was to give her lessons and pass her skills on.
Ms Stevenson, who laid flowers close to where the seven-year-old was stabbed, described her great-niece as “lovely, sweet and gentle”.
Police with riot shields move crowd
A line of police with riot shields in Sunderland was slowly pushing back the noisy and aggressive crowd away from the mosque.
Protest 'heading for mosque’
Rioters in Sunderland appeared to be heading to a mosque, as police sirens wailed.
Some social media users claimed bricks had been thrown at police.