A police station has been set alight amid riots in Sunderland as a far-right mob surrounded a mosque and chanted Islamophobic slogans.

Emergency services were seen rushing to the old Sunderland Central Police Office, where flames engulfed part of the building.

Northumbria Police have yet to confirm this, but said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that its officers had been “subjected to serious violence”.

Elsewhere, there was a standoff between police and protesters outside a mosque on Sunderland’s St Mark’s Road.

The protests follow misinformation on social media about the attack on Monday in Southport, in which Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, were killed. Axel Rudakubana, 17, has been charged with the murders.

Sir Keir Starmer has put police forces on an emergency footing as more far-right protests are planned over the weekend after the killing of three children in Southport. At least 35 far-right protests have been advertised online, many posts containing phrases such as “enough is enough” or “save our kids”.

