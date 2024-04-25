Former police constable appears in court on misconduct charges

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A former police constable accused of forming relationships with female victims in investigations he was involved in has appeared in court charged with misconduct in public office.

Jason Catton, who worked for Sussex Police, spoke to confirm his personal details as he appeared in the dock at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with eight counts of misconduct in public office.

These included two charges which state he established a relationship with women described as “a vulnerable witness” in an investigation he was involved in.

He is also charged with four counts of encouraging women to breach coronavirus restrictions and two allegations that he breached the restrictions himself.

All the alleged offences are said to have happened in Sussex between September 2020 and January 2021.

The charges state they each amounted to an abuse of the public’s trust.

Catton, 40, of Fareham, Hampshire, was unconditionally bailed to next appear at a hearing at Southwark Crown Court on May 23.