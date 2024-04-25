Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former police constable appears in court on misconduct charges

Jason Catton, who worked for Sussex Police, faces allegations said to have happened in Sussex between September 2020 and January 2021.

Helen William
Thursday 25 April 2024 12:31
Catton appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, London (Rick Findler/PA)
Catton appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, London (Rick Findler/PA) (PA Archive)

A former police constable accused of forming relationships with female victims in investigations he was involved in has appeared in court charged with misconduct in public office.

Jason Catton, who worked for Sussex Police, spoke to confirm his personal details as he appeared in the dock at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with eight counts of misconduct in public office.

These included two charges which state he established a relationship with women described as “a vulnerable witness” in an investigation he was involved in.

He is also charged with four counts of encouraging women to breach coronavirus restrictions and two allegations that he breached the restrictions himself.

All the alleged offences are said to have happened in Sussex between September 2020 and January 2021.

The charges state they each amounted to an abuse of the public’s trust.

Catton, 40, of Fareham, Hampshire, was unconditionally bailed to next appear at a hearing at Southwark Crown Court on May 23.

