Police constable cleared of attempted rape of fellow officer in hotel room

A police constable accused of a sex attack on a fellow officer in a hotel room has been cleared of attempted rape.

Sussex Police officer Daniel Julian, 46, denied using force or trying to rape the woman at a hotel in Kent on August 17 2021.

Jurors at Lewes Crown Court returned a not guilty verdict on all three counts of sexual assault, causing a woman to engage in sexual activity without consent and attempted rape following a five-day trial.

This has been a lengthy investigation and I’d like to thank all those who assisted with our enquiries and the subsequent court process for their support and patience Detective Inspector Jennifer Pietersen

Mr Julian, of Pulborough, West Sussex, has been suspended from police duty since he was charged over the incident in April 2023.

Following his acquittal, Sussex Police said Mr Julian remains suspended and misconduct proceedings will progress.

Detective Inspector Jennifer Pietersen said: “This has been a particularly difficult case for all involved. It was important that this case was decided by a jury, and we are grateful to those members of the public who carefully considered all of the evidence presented before the court.

“We acknowledge and respect the decision they came to. We are aware that cases involving sexual offences impact not only the people involved within the investigation but also those reading or following the trials in the media.

“This has been a lengthy investigation and I’d like to thank all those who assisted with our enquiries and the subsequent court process for their support and patience.”