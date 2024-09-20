Woman admits causing death by dangerous driving of baby outside hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A 70-year-old woman has admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of a baby girl who was hit by a car outside a hospital.

Bridget Carole Curtis, of Begelly, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday morning where she admitted the charge relating to the death of eight-month-old Mabli Cariad Hall.

Mabli died from severe traumatic brain injuries after being struck by a white BMW car while in her pram at the front entrance of Withybush Hospital in Pembrokeshire, west Wales, on June 21 2023.

She was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and later transferred to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, where she died in the early hours of June 25.

Judge Geraint Walters released Curtis on unconditional bail ahead of her sentencing hearing at Swansea Crown Court on November 22.

The judge disqualified Curtis from driving and said psychiatric and pre-sentence reports would take place before the hearing.

He told her: “You will probably have understood already that the granting of bail and the asking of reports can’t carry any indication of the sentence that could be passed upon you.

“You can have your bail until the day of sentence.”

John Dye, representing Curtis, said his client was 70 years old and had a full, clean driving licence and no previous convictions.

He told the court: “She is absolutely devastated to be here.”

Mr Dye said Curtis, who was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in July, had voluntarily surrendered her driving licence.

In a statement issued through Dyfed-Powys Police at the time of her charge, Mabli’s family described the past year as “the most horrendous time of our lives”.

They said: “Every day is a day of pain for us, even now, but as parents we still have to give the love and support our other children need as they are still trying to come to terms with losing their baby sister.”

They thanked police for their work on the case, and the 2Wish charity for assisting them as a family.

An inquest opening in July last year heard that Mabli died from severe traumatic brain injuries.

Curtis will next appear before Swansea Crown Court for sentence on November 22.