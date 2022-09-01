Man cleared of rioting after Swansea disorder following teenager’s death

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been cleared by a jury of rioting during disorder in Swansea last year.

Kye Dennis, 25, of Fforestfach, was found not guilty following a trial at Swansea Crown Court.

He was one of three men who bought an old black Vauxhall Astra for £250, hours before it was used in a riot in the Mayhill area of the city on May 20 last year.

The Astra and a silver Ford Ka were set alight and rolled down Waun Wen Road during the disorder, which was sparked by the sudden death of 19-year-old Ethan Powell.

I didn’t do nothing wrong Kye Dennis

Some 27 people aged 15 to 44 were charged with riot-related offences.

Twenty-six have since pleaded guilty.

Dennis denied wrongdoing and said he was only there to “pay his respects” to Mr Powell during a vigil that later turned violent.

The defendant, who ran a recovery and scrap business, collected the car in Carmarthen and took it to Swansea but had no idea what was going to happen to it.

“I didn’t do nothing wrong,” he told the court.

He was arrested by police a month after the riot and told officers: “I was there but I didn’t do anything. When it got bad I left. It was disgusting.”

Giles Hayes, defending Dennis, said despite hours of footage being recovered by police, none showed his client acting violently.

Before the verdict was returned, Judge Paul Thomas QC warned those sat in the public gallery that the jury’s decision “must be met with silence”.

After the foreman announced the not guilty verdict, a man in the public gallery shouted “yes”.

The judge told him: “You get out straight away. Get out.”

When the man said something in reply, the judge said: “In fact come back, sit down at the side, I’ll deal with you in a moment.”

After releasing Dennis and thanking the jury for their attention to the case, Judge Thomas ordered the man into the dock.

“I gave you a clear warning not to react, then having reacted and I told you off, you then decided you were going to say words at me.

“I will deal with you at 2pm. Take him down.”

Mr Powell was found unresponsive at his grandmother’s home in Lambert Road near the city’s marina on May 18 2021. He died later in hospital.

An inquest into his death found he died of an “unintentional overdose” and a police investigation concluded there were no suspicious circumstances.

During the hearing, Mr Powell’s family reiterated their disapproval of the riot and said they in no way instigated it.